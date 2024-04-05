A crackdown on illegal cockfighting in Barangay Ramon Magsaysay, Aborlan, in southern Palawan, resulted in the arrest of a 31-year-old fisherman, while six others evaded capture, on April 4.

Arrested in the raid was alias Olan, from Brgy. Tigman, also in the same town. As of this writing, he is in police custody.

The raid was a result of reports of suspicious activity resembling a cockpit arena in the area, which authorities confirmed during the raid.

Among the items confiscated from the suspects were two live fighting cocks with gaffs, one dead fighting cock, and an empty blue box typically used for holding fighting cocks.

Among the evidence collected from the site was ₱2,200 in cash, consisting of two ₱1,000 bills and two ₱200 bills, along with records of fighting entries and bet amounts.

The incident constitutes a violation of Presidential Decree 449, which prohibits illegal cockfighting, as well as Sections 4, 5, and 6 of Aborlan Municipal Ordinance No. 14, Series of 1997, which specifically address illegal cockfighting activities within the municipality.

Alias Olan is currently under police custody. The Aborlan MPS is conducting a manhunt operation for the six other suspects.