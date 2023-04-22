Police detained a 45-year-old fisherman on Saturday in Brgy. Old Busuanga in Busuanga town for allegedly committing statutory rape and two counts of acts of lasciviousness.

In a report, the Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPPO) identified him as Angelito Calix Libarra, of Brgy. Panlaitan, Busuanga, in northern Palawan. He is ranked as the provincial level’s No. 2 most wanted person.

His arrest on April 22 was based on a warrant issued by Judge Arnel Cezar of Branch 163 of the 4th Judicial Region in Coron, dated March 17, 2023, and docketed under CC Number CRN-2023-0554, with no bail recommended, and two counts of acts of lasciviousness docketed under CC Number CRN-2023-0555 to 0556, with a recommended bail of P200,000 for each case.

According to the provincial police, he was arresred in a joint operation conducted by Busuanga Municipal Police Station (MPS), Regional Intelligence Unit 4B-Palawan Island Group-Police Intelligence Team (RIU4B-PIT Palawan), Special Action Force 103rd Special Action Company 10SAB (SAF 103rd SAC 10SAB), Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU), Provincial Investigation and Detective Management Unit (PIDMU), and the PPPO.

Libarra is currently in custody and will face legal proceedings to determine his guilt or innocence.

