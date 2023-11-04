A law enforcement operation known as “Oplan Pagtugis” conducted on Saturday, November 4, has led to the arrest of a fisherman wanted for charges of rape in Purok Daisy, Brgy. Maunlad, Puerto Princesa City.

The arrest was executed by the Tracker Team of CIDG Palawan PFU, under the leadership of PMAJ Joseph N Severino. This operation was carried out in collaboration with PPCPO PS 1, PNP-MG 2nd Special Operations Unit, and PHPT Palawan.

The suspect, identified as Christian Comedia, 19, was apprehended based on a Warrant of Arrest issued by RTC Branch 13 Judge Arlene Guillen for 4 counts of rape, with the use of force and intimidation.

The suspect is currently under the custody of CIDG Palawan PFU for documentation and proper disposition.