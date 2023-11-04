A law enforcement operation known as “Oplan Pagtugis” conducted on Saturday, November 4, has led to the arrest of a fisherman wanted for charges of rape in Purok Daisy, Brgy. Maunlad, Puerto Princesa City.

The arrest was executed by the Tracker Team of CIDG Palawan PFU, under the leadership of PMAJ Joseph N Severino. This operation was carried out in collaboration with PPCPO PS 1, PNP-MG 2nd Special Operations Unit, and PHPT Palawan.

The suspect, identified as Christian Comedia, 19, was apprehended based on a Warrant of Arrest issued by RTC Branch 13 Judge Arlene Guillen for 4 counts of rape, with the use of force and intimidation.

The suspect is currently under the custody of CIDG Palawan PFU for documentation and proper disposition.

Previous articleTwo individuals arrested for stabbing a minor in Rizal
Next articlePalawan remains ASF-free
Arphil Ballarta
covers the police beat and other law enforcement agencies in the province. Her interest includes traveling and photography.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR