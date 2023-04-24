Two residents of Brgy. Tinitian in the town of Roxas both sustained wounds in various parts of their bodies after engaging in a heated altercation and attacking each other with bolos on Sunday night, according to the police.

Based on the initial investigation by personnel from the Roxas Municipal Police Station (MPS) as reported by the Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPPO), the incident occurred at around 11:30 p.m. on April 23. The victim was identified as Jesus Caabas, a 41-year-old fisherman, and the suspect was identified as Richard Caabay, a 29-year-old farmer, both residents of the same barangay.

Jesus reportedly requested his nephew Richard to help him lift his boat, but he declined, resulting in a heated argument between them. Richard briefly left and went to his house, then returned wielding a bolo. This led to a confrontation where both men attacked each other with their respective bolos.

The victim was immediately brought to Roxas Medicare Hospital for medical treatment, while the suspect also received treatment for his wounds and is now under the custody of Roxas MPS.

The bolos used in the altercation were recovered by the police.

