A 43-year-old fisherman was apprehended Wednesday afternoon at Purok Matapat, Sea Breeze, Barangay San Jose, on accusations of lascivious conduct, rape, and statutory rape.

He was identified in a report released by the Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO) as Reward Bajamonde Valer, a resident of the area where he was arrested.

Valer’s arrest was by virtue of a warrant issued by Judge Jocelyn Sundian-Dilig of Branch 47, 4th Judicial Region of the Regional Trial Court (RTC) for rape under Article 266-A(i) in relation to Art. 266-B of the Revised Penal Code without bail, statutory rape with P200,000 recommended bail, and lascivious conduct under Section 5 (B) of the R.A. 7610 with a recommended bail of P36,000.

The warrant was issued on April 12, 2022. He is presently under the custody of Police Station 1, and will be presented to the issuing court for proper disposition.