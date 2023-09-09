A 39-year-old fish vendor was shot and killed on Friday afternoon in Sitio Lamoro, Barangay Pasadeña in El Nido.

The Police Provincial Office (PPO) identified the victim as Ramil Ilagan, resident of the same barangay.

The alleged perpetrator, identified as 37-year-old Gideon Sotabinto Ferido, is a businessman residing in Sta. Lourdes, Puerto Princesa City.

He is now in custody after voluntarily surrendering at the local police station.

According to initial reports from the ongoing investigation, the incident unfolded fast. At the aforementioned time and location, Ilagan sustained a gunshot wound that proved fatal.

He was rushed to the El Nido Community Hospital, but despite immediate medical attention, he was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

The responding personnel from the PNP recovered the weapon believed to be used in the shooting when the suspect surrendered.