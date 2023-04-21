The first day of the Zine Tour for “Ayon kay Kid Talaba” was launched at Tipsy Toes Café, led by the Center for Language and Culture (SWK) at Marinduque State College (MSC),

It aims to introduce author May Morales-Dolis and her poetry zine that delves into the experiences of the people from Maligaya, Bato, and Calancan in Marinduque before and after the tragedy caused by the Marcopper Mining Corporation in the 1990s.

Together with interns from the SWK Marinduque and Island Innovation Ambassador Dr. Randy T. Nobleza, several guests, including students and teachers from MSC, participated in the event as part of the celebration of Literature Month. MSC President Dr. Diosdado Zulueta expressed his gratitude to everyone who took part in the event.

During her Zine Tour, the author shared the story behind the inspiration for her work, “Ayon kay Kid Talaba” (According to Kid Talaba).

“Ang hindi natin alam, taong 1970, matagal nang nilalason ang ating organismo sa ating karagatan (What we didn’t know was that in 1970, our bodies had long been poisoned by our ocean),” said Morales-Dolis.

Her poetry zine aims to ensure that the tragedy that occurred in Marinduque is not forgotten and serves as an inspiration to many, especially the youth, to take care of the province.

According to Beth Manggol of Marinduque Council for Environmental Concerns (MACEC), many issues concerning their place are not given enough attention, such as environmental issues. Hence, social media should be utilized as a strategy for language development.

“Mukhang malaki ang pagsubok natin (dulot) ng social media, mas pinanonood ngayon ang ang tiktok kesa sa mga tula o panitikan na ang dating sa kanila ay medyo boring, lalo na sa mga kabataan. Malaking bagay na pinapaunlad natin ang ating sariling wika at panitikan (It seems that social media poses a big challenge for us because TikTok is now more popular than poems or literature, especially among the youth. It is significant that we promote our own language and literature),” MACEC head secretariat said.

Among the invited speakers were Dr. Ernesto Largado, SWK Director and College of Arts and Social Sciences Dean; Dr. Arthur Kasanova, Chairperson of the Commission on the Filipino Language; Gerald Pajanustan, MSC Extramural Study Center Administrator; Gerald Gutierrez, Gender Advancement and Development Director; and Aizel Lacdao of Tipsy Toes Café and Union Locale.

Meanwhile, as the celebration of Literature Month continues, the “Kolokyum con Paligsahan sa Pananaliksik” (Colloquium with Research Competition) will be held, an initiative by SWK Director Dr. Ernesto Largado. This competition will be participated by nine students from three programs (BA ELS, BA Com, BS Social Work) on April 27.

