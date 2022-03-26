Netflix has released teaser images for the fourth season of the American retro fantasy horror film Stranger Things for its ardent fans around the world as it prepares to premiere on May 27 this year.

The fourth season will be released in two parts, the second of which will be available on July 1, 2022.

The new season picks up six months after the Battle of Starcourt, which tormented and decimated the tranquil village of Hawkins in Roane County, Indiana.

The nerdy friends are separated for the first time as a result of the aftermath, and negotiating the complications of high school hasn’t made matters any simpler. A new and terrifying supernatural menace emerges at this most vulnerable time, posing a macabre mystery that, if answered, could ultimately put an end to the Upside Down’s horrors.

- Advertisement -

STRANGER THINGS. (L to R) Eduardo Franco as Argyle, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan, Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, and Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler in STRANGER THINGS. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

STRANGER THINGS. (L to R) Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, and Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair in STRANGER THINGS. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Fans of the series will have a lot to look forward to when it comes to Netflix, according to the Duffer Brothers, noting they’ll be thrilled since their online theories are “startlingly” accurate, though he didn’t reveal which ones.

“I think they’ll be happy when they see it. It’s very, very long, which is why it’s taking us a very long time,” Ross Duffer said. He said he’s “constantly impressed with how sharp the fans are, and how quickly they’re able to put something together with very, very little information.”

Since its release in 2016, the global phenomenon Stranger Things has garnered over 65 award wins and 175 award nominations, including those from the Emmys, Golden Globes, Grammys, SAG, DGA, PGA, WGA, BAFTA, a Peabody Award, AFI Program of the Year, the People’s Choice Awards, MTV Movie & TV Awards, Teen Choice Awards, and many others.

STRANGER THINGS. (L to R) Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, and Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair in STRANGER THINGS. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

STRANGER THINGS. (L to R) Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, and Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley in STRANGER THINGS. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

The three-time Emmy Award Nominee for Best Drama is one of Netflix’s most-watched titles, with Season 3 amassing 582 million view hours ranking as the 2nd Most Popular English-language series in the Netflix Top 10.

Stranger Things was created by The Duffer Brothers and is produced by Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment. The Duffer Brothers serve as executive producers on the series, alongside Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps Entertainment, Iain Paterson, and Curtis Gwinn.

The series stars Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Brett Gelman (Murray), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler) and Matthew Modine (Dr. Brenner).

The other cast members are Jamie Campbell Bower (Peter Ballard), Joseph Quinn (Eddie Munson), Eduardo Franco (Argyle), Sherman Augustus (Lt. Colonel Sullivan), Mason Dye (Jason Carver), Nikola Djuricko (Yuri), Tom Wlaschiha (Dmitri), Myles Truitt (Patrick), Regina Ting Chen (Ms. Kelly), Grace Van Dien (Chrissy), Logan Riley Bruner (Fred Benson), Logan Allen (Jake), Elodie Grace Orkin (Angela), John Reynolds (Officer Callahan), Rob Morgan (Chief Powell), Amybeth McNulty (Vickie) and Robert Englund (Victor Creel).