The commencement speaker for the 53rd Commencement Exercise of Palawan State University (PSU) has been officially announced as First Lady Maria Louise “Liza” Araneta-Marcos.

University Board Secretary Venzon Limpiada told Palawan News that the Board of Regents (BOR) came up with the decision considering the background of the first lady.

“Normally, every year, we look for people who have made exemplary contributions to the community in any way and who can inspire our students. Being the First Lady of the Philippines and considering her humble accomplishments and contributions to the country, her passion, advocacies, such as in the field of arts, education, and law practice, the Board of Regents found her fitting to be given the honor as the Commencement Speaker,” he explained.

Limpiada stressed that the selection of the first lady as commencement speaker has undergone deliberation and voting of the BOR.

“They liked what she has been doing for the people of the Philippines and what she can further do for the country in the next three or more years. So she was chosen based on her accomplishments, and the selection was also voted on by our Board of Regents,” he explained.

