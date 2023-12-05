First Lady Marie Louise “Liza” Araneta Marcos is scheduled to arrive this morning, December 5, to lead the implementation of the Lingap at Alagang Bayanihan (LAB) for All at the PGP Convention Center, Provincial Capitol.

As the originator of the initiative, the LAB for All aims to provide primary healthcare services through free laboratory testing for various diseases, medical check-ups, family planning services, distribution of free medicines, tree-planting activities, coastal clean-up drives, feeding programs, among other services.

Atty. Christian Jay Cojamco, information officer of the provincial government of Palawan, the First Lady will arrive at 10 a.m. for the health caravan that will bring medical services and other community-based initiatives closer to the people.

“Meron po kaming 1,500 beneficiaries. Ito ay divided from the municipalities of the south and from the city,” he said.

Cojamco added that the first lady’s office, in collaboration with local government units, will organize a health caravan for northern Palawan next year.

Several national government agencies are involved in the caravan, including the Public Attorney’s Office (PAO) providing legal assistance, the Department of Health (DOH), the Department of Agriculture (DA), and TESDA.

“Yong major service talaga is health, and dispensing of medicines. Pero may kasama ng services from national agencies,” he said.