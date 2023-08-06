The country’s first fitness resort is set to open in Barangay Bacungan, Puerto Princesa City.

Fight Club Philippines (FCP), a brainchild of entrepreneurs Donna and Randy Bias, along with Gani Santos, have chosen a location that offers a quiet retreat loaded with a comprehensive range of athletic amenities and services.

The resort’s facilities are nearing completion in Brgy. Bacungan. Once opened, it will offer professional training in martial arts such as muay thai, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, amateur boxing, and mixed martial arts, all of which will be conducted by Filipino coaches.

A customizable menu will be available to cater to the dietary and nutritional needs of guests based on their specific fitness goals. The facility will feature a workout recovery area, a pool, a wellness spa, and even offer hiking and surfing activities at Nagtabon Beach, which is located near the resort.

(From left) Donna and Randy Bias, and Gani Santos, talk to the local media on August 4, to express their dream about Fight Club Philippines, the country’s first fitness resort.

Donna and Randy recounted how they came up with the idea for this unique resort during the height of the pandemic while they were in Thailand.

“We went to the Philippines and we stayed in lockdown and spent time with Donna’s family for six months in Pampanga. We were just talking about what we wanted to do next with our lives, and we both developed this passion for boxing,” Randy stated.

“The couple observed that while Thailand boasted about 20-30 of these fitness resorts, none existed in the rest of Southeast Asia. They then decided to build one in Palawan, specifically selecting this island province due to its consistent accolades as one of the world’s best tropical destinations.

“We realized that we could pretty much provide the best of everything for people who want to come and bring their family for a fitness holiday, train Monday through Friday, eat healthy food, and then on the weekends go out and do eco-adventures,” added Randy.

While the resort is primarily designed to cater to international tourists, such digital nomads, prosperous Filipino families, professional fighters and athletes in training camps, and foreign backpackers, Randy explained that they also encourage local Palaweño athletes and sports enthusiasts to engage in the fitness and wellness amenities offered by the FCP.

This includes a free day of training open to locals who wish to make use of the resort’s equipment and attend training classes.

“What we found is that when we started participating in the community sports events like the amateur boxing match that was held in Bacungan during their 10th anniversary founding, we found that we ended up adopting by accident some amateur fighters,” he said.

“So, everyday, we actually have about five amateur fighters who train with the coaches. They’re Bacungan kids, and we just adopted them, we’re taking care of them and sponsoring them to their amateur events, and that’s been great,” Randy said.

FCP primarily hired Filipino coaches and trainers from across the country, specializing in martial arts. However, a misconception surrounding their name led people to believe they were a group of fighters seeking promotion, rather than a fitness resort accommodating athletes and fitness enthusiasts from various backgrounds.

Local Palaweños were also involved in the development of FCP. Donna, who has a background in social justice work in the United States, ensured that the resort integrated members of the local community.

“I wasn’t super keen on boxing and all that- of course I am now since I am training with a bunch of people, the great coaches that we have, but I’m more into community service. Right now here in Bacungan, a lot of our employees are from here,” Donna said.

Sixty percent of the staff hired are residents from Brgy. Bacungan. Donna worked closely with the barangay captain and other local government officials to ensure that the resort would cater to the needs of those living in and around the area.

She said that by hiring locals, resorts can ensure they are contributing positively to the community, improving guest experiences, and operating more sustainably.

“I have this goal in the future that after this goes off and be successful, we hope to do a lot more community work to help others here in Palawan,” she said.

Gani also mentioned that FCP actively extended help to the residents of Brgy. Bacungan who were severely affected by Typhoon Odette.

FCP contributed by donating essential relief goods, providing groceries, and raising funds for the affected households

“We really love Bacungan. Yung mga tao dito is very special to us, they have been kind to us, they have been very welcoming and very warm,” Santos said.

FCP is actively working towards self-sufficiency due to the unpredictable nature of electricity and telecom signals in Palawan. The resort is aiming to be energy-independent by generating its own power with a dedicated generator.

It already has its own water supply, and plans are underway to establish a Starlink satellite-based telecom signal. This will ensure consistent communication capabilities, even when local providers are down.

The resort employs an on-call doctor and coordinates closely with the barangay for any medical emergencies. However, FCP assures that their professional trainers and well-equipped recovery and wellness centers are more than capable of caring for those participating in the resort’s contact sports and rigorous activities.

FCP’s future plans involve deeper integration with the local sports and fitness community. They plan to participate in events like Ironman, connect with the international Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu groups in Coron, and engage with the broader boxing community in the Philippines.

The grand opening on September 1st will welcome esteemed guests such as Edito Villamor, a coach from ALA Productions who has worked with notable athletes like Danny Nientes and Nonito Donaire. Members of the national women’s volleyball teams, and boxers from around the Philippines will also be present.

On August 12th, FCP will collaborate with the City Government of Puerto Princesa for the “Battleground Amateur Boxing and MMA” competition at the City Sports Complex.

The competition will feature judges such as WBO and IBF Inter-continental champions Albert “Prince” Pagara and Rodel Orais. Those interested in exploring the fitness resort and its amenities can visit their Facebook and Instagram pages, as well as their website at fightclubphilippines.com.