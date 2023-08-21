The first-ever iodized salt processing plant in Palawan province has been officially inaugurated in Dumaran municipality, marking an achievement not only for the province but also for the entire MIMAROPA region.

Atty. Christian Jay Cojamco, the provincial information officer, said the pioneering project was launched on August 18 in Barangay Danleg, Dumaran town.

The venture is the result of a partnership between the provincial government led by Governor Victorino Dennis Socrates and the regional office of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST).

Cojamco explained that the facility aims to enhance the quality and production of salt using modern methods, departing from the conventional approach of salt production, which relies on the evaporation of seawater under direct sunlight.

The goal is to create more opportunities for underprivileged families living in rural and coastal communities, particularly in Dumaran.

The establishment of this facility enables Palawan to contribute to the production of iodized salt, which plays a role in improving community health by reducing the incidence of thyroid-related disorders.

Governor Socrates expressed gratitude to the previous administration under then-governor Jose Alvarez, who now represents the 2nd District of Palawan. Alvarez’s efforts were instrumental in the construction of the facility.

After the inauguration event, a memorandum of agreement was signed between the provincial government and Mayor Richard Herrera of Dumaran for the management of the salt facility.

Dumaran is classified as a third-class town in Northern Palawan and is home to 23,528 residents as per the 2020 national census. It is known for its salt producers, making it the largest salt-producing town the province.

Mayor Herrera expressed his gratitude, stating that the salt processing facility is a boon for Dumaran. He emphasized that having this facility makes Dumaran stand out as the sole possessor of such a facility in the entire MIMAROPA region.

“Isa pong karangalan sa atin ang ganitong biyaya na ipinagkaloob ng DOST, provincial government, at sa lahat ng bumubuo ng proyektong ito. Maraming, maraming salamat sa inyong ipinagkaloob na proyekto na hindi namin kayang maibigay sa aming mga constituents subalit dahil sa inyo ay naipagkaloob sa amin,” said Herrera.

Meanwhile, Gregorio Padul, a salt farmer from Barangay Bohol, highlighted how the facility will enhance their salt production process and contribute to their livelihood.

Padul mentioned that the provincial government provided them with the means to engage in salt production, and the new facility will enable them to produce salt more efficiently, thereby improving their income.

“Kami ay nagkaroon ng livelihood sa pag-aasin sa pamamagitan po ng pamahalaang panlalawigan at nagpapasalamat kami at itong pagbibigay ng kabuhayan sa amin ay ipinagpapatuloy ni Governor Dennis Socrates,” he said.

“Ngayong nandito na itong facility, alam namin na kami ay mabibiyayaan ng asin at ito ay karagdagang kita sa aming pamumuhay. Mas mapapabilis namin ang pag-iodized ng aming asin para lalong umunlad at maibenta namin,” said Padul.

A holy mass and blessing ceremony were also conducted in the building, led by Rev. Fr. Warlito Namo, followed by a ribbon-cutting and a tour of the said facility.

During the program, the attendees, including distinguished guests and some members of the Bohol Salt Makers Association, the very first People’s Organization (PO) engaged in salt production in the municipality, delivered messages and expressions of gratitude. This association is one of the beneficiaries of the facility.

DOST-MIMAROPA Regional Director Ma. Josefina Abilay, along with Mayor Richard Herrera, Vice-Mayor Arnel Caabay, Officer-In-Charge of Provincial Planning and Development Officer Sharlene D. Vilches, OIC of Provincial Economic Enterprise and Development Office Engr. John Gil Ynzon, Provincial Nutrition Action Officer Rachel Paladan, Provincial Agriculturist Romeo Cabungcal, Winston Socrates from the Gender and Development Office (GAD), and Al Rama from the Office of the Governor, were present at the event. Also in attendance were the staff of DOST PSTO-Palawan, other officials from the LGU Dumaran, and residents of the barangay.