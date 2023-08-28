Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO) director, Colonel Ronie Bacuel, stated on Monday that minor adjustments will be made to the security protocols for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) on October 30.

Bacuel mentioned that these adjustments are aimed at enhancing the implementation of regulations provided by the Commission on Elections (COMELEC).

He specifically highlighted the need to improve the visibility of checkpoints, ensuring that they are well-lit, as instructed by City Election Officer Atty. Julius Cuevas.

“Pero so far ok naman, very peaceful yung first day, we have given instructions sa mga team leaders natin sa mga checkpoint to maintain maximum tolerance pa rin kung sakaling may mga kababayan tayo na medyo mainit ang ulo, huwag na patulan at i-implement lang kung ano ang dapat,” Bacuel said.

“May mga area kung saan nakalagay yung ibang checkpoints na ililipat namin kasi dapat maliwanag. So either magdadagdag tayo ng ilaw or lilipat sila sa area na maliwanag. Yun kasi ang isamg requirment ng COMELEC,” he explained.

Except for some minor confusions at the start, the first day of the filing of certificate of candidacy went smoothly.

“So far, wala naman untoward incident na naganap,” Bacuel concluded.