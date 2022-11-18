The first content creators’ conference will take place on Saturday as vloggers and influencers in Palawan work to unite and strengthen their ties with local businesses.

According to Joel Contrivida of Palawan Content Creators (PALCON), the idea was inspired by the Northern Luzon Conference (NorthCon) of vloggers and influencers and the Visayan Convention (ViCon).

He said that the Blogapalooza, the country’s mother chapter and marketing arm for vloggers, had asked Palawan content creators to organize a conference.

The initial list of people who had signed up to attend the conference included participants from the towns of Coron, Dumaran, Araceli, Roxas, Brooke’s Point, and Bataraza.

“Aside from magkakilala-kilala ‘yong mga vloggers sa isang region o isang place, ay makilala rin siya ng businesses na fini-feature namin. Most of the content naman ng local vloggers ay local businesses, local products, and destinations dito sa atin,” he said.

He added that the conference will be modeled after Blogapalooza, with content creators sharing their tips, best practices, and ideas. Aside from video production, the conference will also cover electronic book or e-book content creation.

Eliza Pineda, Christian Paolo Tiu, Adrian Cototo, Ace Gapuz, and Mackybenj are among the invited influencers from outside the province who will speak on Saturday.

Contrivida believes that the growing number of content creators indicates that more businesses will be promoted via their platforms.

“Ang advantage ay nakakapag-adapt tayo, kaya natin makipagsabayan sa ibang lugar. Dati, alam lang natin na Manila-based o abroad lang ang vloggers, kaya rin naman pala ng mga taga-Palawan. Kaya natin magpasikat ng locals natin, magparami ng followers,” he added.

He hopes to make the conference an annual event for the Palawan community of content creators. He anticipates that members of the group will assist one another, particularly in the common problems of hacking, editing, and styles.

“People come and go in this industry. What we want to achieve is maging annual siya na magkakakilala kami kasi isang community lang kami, nagtutulungan— Matulungan din namin ang local businesses kasi parang naging revolution ang vlogging community in terms of promoting local destinations, products,” he added.

For the event on Saturday at Stellar Grounds, registration is still open, and walk-in participants will be accepted beginning at 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is accessible to both current creators and those who want to learn more about social media content creation.

The group hopes to attract more locals who will be inspired by the creators who have survived the pandemic through their platforms. During the conference, local artists will also be featured.

Interested participants may visit their official page, Palawan Content Creators, for details and inquiries.

