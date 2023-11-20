As more and more Palaweños rely on personal transportation to get around, finding quality repair services is challenging enough without taking into account prices for parts and supplies. It’s why Caltex Havoline Autopro, powered by Bimmer Monkeys, opened their first franchise in Brgy. San Jose, Puerto Princesa City, on November 17, as they believe that great-quality engine repairs and services should not be limited to higher-end models and sports cars.

The shop is located at the Caltex Havoline Autopro building along the national highway in San Jose and specializes in all-around maintenance and customization work on all vehicles. Karl Reyes, owner of Bimmer Monkeys, aptly describes it as “anything with a working engine.”

A special discount weekend was held in that Caltex station on November 17–19, while the grand opening ceremony on Friday saw William Tan of William Tan Enterprises, Inc., Larry Tiglao, indirect channel lubricants manager for Chevron, Mal Acdog, indirect channel business consultant for Chevron, Joy Ong, business consultant, and Arnold Tambagan, sales manager for Excelsure, the lubricants partner for Caltex Havoline Autopro.

Tiglao spoke about the partnerships that made the opening of the repair shop possible during the grand opening.

“Right now, we are opening the first Caltex Havoline Autopro here in Palawan. We have an aggregate of about 400 branded workshops out there under the Caltex brand. Ang intention po ng branded workshops ng Caltex is to offer the consuming public a quick service change oil, and yung maganda dito sa branch natin sa Palawan is that they give a full range of services,” Tiglao said.

Along with diagnosing the engines, Caltex Havoline Autopro also offers fabrication work, among others.

The shop employed seven Palaweño TESDA graduates sent to intensive training in Manila to become skilled technicians to fulfill Caltex Havoline Autopro’s requirements, as the shop prides itself on catering to a wide range of automotive vehicles, from public multicab transportation, tricycles, and Japanese-brand motorcycles to big vans and family vehicles, along with restoring vintage cars, maintenance work on speedboats, and vanity customization on the interior and exterior parts of a vehicle.

Reyes himself is in charge of maintaining Tan’s automotive needs for all of his vehicles on land and sea. He got his start fixing luxury cars and high-end models in the US and consequently brought those skills when he came back to the Philippines, started an auto repair business of his own, and broadened his skills to include the maintenance and repair of all kinds of motorized vehicles.

“Bimmer Monkeys is short for, well, a ‘Bimmer’ is the common street name for a BMW, which was what I specialized in fixing in Manila,” Reyes said.

For Reyes, the beauty of a car is not in its outward appearance but in its engine. The technicians under Caltex Havoline Autopro, powered by Bimmer Monkeys, are trained to handle all types of motorized vehicles, including common carriers such as L300s, public vehicles, and family rides, while also specializing in making custom vanity and design work on these shells.

Though Palawan’s geography left little room for an owner of a luxury car to roam around in, Reyes noted that any kind of personal vehicle is a luxury and thus deserves the same quality of upkeep and maintenance as sportscars do.

“Here in Palawan, especially, people buy cars as a reward or a milestone. It’s a money pit; it’s something they buy when they’re proud of what they’ve achieved in their life. Whether that’s a race car or a secondhand one, why not make it into something comfortable and custom to their tastes?” he said.

Caltex Havoline Autopro Repair Shop has three bays, which can hold an estimated 21 large vehicles. Bay 1 is for in-and-out jobs such as quick oil changes, an engine check-up, or looking at the brakes. Bay 2 holds those cars that need more than two days to repair, such as replacing fenders with custom work or deeper repairs into the engine that require parts to be shipped from Manila.

Bay 3—the smallest one, which can hold approximately three large vehicles—is used for custom design, maintenance, and repair jobs that can take months to finish. One such project at the moment is a top-down rework of an old Humvee, which Caltex Havoline Autopro finished wrapping in dark vinyl, building stronger, bulkier fenders using handmade carbon fiber designs made by their skilled technicians in the same shop, and replacing the inner sound system of the vehicle.

Indeed, the auto shop seemed well-suited to catering to an incredibly horizontal area of auto repair, as aside from the Humvee, other vehicles that the technicians worked on that day included Honda and Yamaha motorcycles, L300 cabs, all-terrain vehicles, and a vintage copper-orange car set for restoration.

Caltex Havoline Autopro will have a showroom display this December, which will soon become a monthly car show.