First batch of PDLs for the year to be released

Some 40 inmates from the Iwahig Corrections Facility (ICF) are due for release this month.

They will compose the first batch of persons deprived of liberty (PDL), ICF spokesperson and corrections technical officer II Levi Evangelista said Friday.

“Madadagdagan pa ‘yan for this month, we’re just waiting for the certificate of discharge from the prison for their final release. Basta’t dumating ‘yong certification, ire-release namin agad sila. Sa ngayon, pina-process pa ‘yong ilang dokumento para kapag dumating ‘yong certification ay puwede na namin sila i-release,” he said.

Evangelista said they are parole grantees and inmates who have already completed serving their sentences while imprisoned in different subcolonies.

He said this is the first batch that will be released after the Department of Justice (DOJ) suspended the process around August 2019 due to the issue involving the Good Conduct Time Allowance (GCTA).

“It is a good sign for us and, of course, sa PDL. Finally, may mare-release na tayo after ng controversy sa GCTA so ito na, kasi temporarily pending ‘yon dahil sa GCTA anomaly,” he said.

The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor), he said, has also released a new list of GCTA returnees to be released this month.

Evangelista said three names from those they are temporarily holding under custody have been included and might be released too, this month.

He said they are just waiting for the certification to let them go.

“May dumating pero dito sa amin, according to our record ay tatlo lang. May mga dumating which includes the mass desertion, missing pa rin ‘yong status nila. Pero ‘yong nandito sa amin, sa aming custody ay tatlo ‘yong confirmed na hinihintay na lang ‘yong certification,” he said.

“Mananatili sila dito (minimum compound visiting area) for their security din at sa amin din para ma-prevent ‘yong (pagtakas). Ito ay as per recommendation ng aming security officer kaya nilagay namin sila doon para hindi na maulit ‘yong mass desertion nila up to the one, last man standing na returnee na maiiwan sa amin, doon muna sila sa minimum compound,” Evangelista added.

