The provincial government hosted the 1st Palawan Culture and Arts Summit, an event aimed at fostering the integration of culture and the arts into the province’s developmental agenda.

This two-day gathering, which started on February 15, brought together artists, cultural practitioners, scholars, and policymakers to discuss strategies for preserving Palawan’s rich cultural heritage while exploring its potential to stimulate economic growth and social cohesion.

During the opening ceremony, Provincial Culture and Arts Program Director Caesar Sammy Magbanua said that the concept for the summit came up in the last quarterly meeting of the Provincial Culture and Arts Council (PCAC) in November 2023.

“Layunin ng kauna-unahang Culture and Arts Summit na tipunin ang iba’t ibang sektor—gobyerno man o pribado—na may kinalaman, may kaalaman, at may pagpapahalaga sa ating sining at kultura upang pag-usapan ang mga isyung kinakaharap, kasalukuyang kalagayan, kung paano ito mapapangalagaan, at mas lalo pang pagyamanin para sa mga susunod na henerasyon,” he said.

He expressed hope that by the summit’s end, participants would have not only developed a profound understanding and appreciation for what he termed “ating sariling kulturang Palaweño” (our own Palawan culture) but also formulated concrete plans, programs, and timely initiatives tailored to the needs of towns, various societal sectors, and the entire province.

Governor Dennis Socrates, in his address, emphasized that the inaugural culture and arts summit, integrated into the National Arts Month festivities and locally known as the “Sikatugyaw Festival”, epitomizes the rich vein of Palaweño creativity spanning visual arts, literature, music, and dance.

“Culture and arts are integral to our authentic human nature. And as such, [have] sanctifying means to the fullness of truth and of good and of beauty. Paglago sa kabanalan, paglago sa pagiging kaisa ng Diyos na siyang kaganapan ng totoo, ng mabuti, at ng maganda,” he said.

Socrates also drew inspiration from St. Pope John Paul II, who, having visited the Philippines twice and sharing passion for culture and the arts, advocated for their promotion, asserting that at the core of culture lies the “essence of religion or cult.”

He said this means that, “underlying culture is man’s search for his ultimate meaning and purpose, which only religion can truly supply, because man’s end is union with God.”

National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) Chairman Victorino Manalo, represented by Deputy Executive Director for Operations Bernan Joseph Corpuz, lauded the holding of the summit as a “significant milestone in the cultural landscape of Palawan, and the entire nation.”

“It serves as a testament to the unwavering commitment of the local government and civil society of Palawan and the academe, to preserving, safeguarding, promoting, and celebrating its rich culture,” Manalo stated in a speech read for him by Corpuz.

Manalo expressed that the gathering acknowledges the significance of culture in molding the identity and prospects of communities, affirming it as not only a link to the past and a guide to the future but also a powerful catalyst for development.

The summit delved into key topics such as Defining Culture, Governing Culture, The Philippine Creative Industries Development Act, and The Economics of Culture.

On the second day of the 1st Palawan Culture and Arts Summit, crucial discussions centered on the direction and significant plans to safeguard and enhance the future of arts and culture in the province.

NCCA Commissioner Dr. Ivan Anthony Henares elucidated on the topic “Ways Forward for Palawan Culture and Arts,” presenting methods on how government funding and support from private establishments and individuals can be channeled to strengthen and preserve the arts and culture of Palawan.

Reacting to this topic was Cultural Leader and Advocate Ma. Teodora “Dinggot” Conde-Prieto, while Magbanua and Executive Assistant Aries Austria served as moderators.

In the concluding segment of the gathering, planning and gathering of recommendations and other steps for furthering the programs and objectives of PCAC and NCCA were conducted.

Magbanua also outlined the council’s plans formulated during past meetings. The council will also rely on insights from the topics discussed, as well as the valuable suggestions conveyed by resource speakers and participants during the open forum.

Closing the summit, 1st District Board Member Roseller Pineda, also Chairman of the Committee on Tourism and Cultural Heritage, expressed gratitude to all attendees and participants for their support, particularly acknowledging the resource speakers who shared insights and knowledge in advancing arts and culture. He emphasized the importance of showcasing not only the province’s natural beauty but also its traditions, arts, and culture, all of which Palaweños can enrich.

Presenters also include Marian Pastor Roces, Founder of TAO Inc. and Independent Curator; DEDO Corpuz; Jo-Dann N. Darong, Assistant Director of DTI; Pablo Gabriel R. Malvar, Award-Winning Executive Producer and Director; and Roberto P. Alabado III, OIC-Regional Director of the Department of Tourism (DOT).

Also reacting to the discussions were Cultural Leader and Entrepreneur Jane Timbancaya-Urbanek and Palawan Tourism Council President Rey Felix Rafols, all of whom are PCAC officials.

Moderating the discussions were provincial government officers, including Provincial Tourism Officer Maribel C. Buñi, Development Officer V May C. Lacao, and Social Entrepreneur Ma. Concepcion L. Ordinario.