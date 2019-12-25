Fire strikes Narra public market on Christmas eve

The fire quickly escalated engulfing a portion of the public market as there was only one fire truck in town that initially responded. Narra has four fire trucks that were at the scene on Christmas eve.

(UPDATED) A fire lasting over an hour hit the Narra Public Market on Christmas eve.

Mayor Gerandy Danao, who also helped the response team, said that the fire reportedly started at about 9:20 in the evening from the retail section across the North terminal in the market.

“Nasa simbahan ako noong may nag-text at nagsabing nasusunog na naman nga daw ‘yong palengke. Nasunog na din ito noong 2011-2012, magpa-Pasko din ‘yon,” Danao said.

The fire quickly escalated engulfing a portion of the public market as there was only one fire truck in town that initially responded. Narra has four fire trucks that were at the scene on Christmas eve.

Neighboring towns had to extend their support by sending their fire trucks to put out the fire which was reportedly declared “under control” at about 10:42 p.m.

“Fire out” was declared at 12:15 a.m., according to FO2 JR Badenas.

“Pagtutuunan natin ng pansin na bumili ng tankers para sa ganitong insidente. Ilang beses na rin itong nangyari sa munisipyo at nakakalungkot lang na hindi sapat ang ating kagamitan,” the mayor said.

Danao also said that the local government unit (LGU) is prepared to provide any assistance it can to those who were affected by the incident.

“Syempre tutulungan natin ang ating mga kababayan gawa ng nakakalungkot naman talaga at magpa-Pasko,” he said.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) officer said that some 30 stalls were affected with an estimate of about P4 million pesos.

The Narra Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO) was activated on Wednesday to discuss plans on the damages caused by the incident.

