Authorities in San Vicente have established a three-meter fire line to prevent the forest fire on the island of Boayan in Barangay Poblacion from spreading to approximately a hundred residences in Sitio Casoyan.

According to a statement released Saturday by the municipal government’s Information and Communication Section (ICS), the San Vicente Fire Station (SVFS) has assured Casoyan residents that the forest fire is far from their community and that a fire line gap has been established so it will not cross to other vegetation or combustible materials.

FO2 Johnmark Javier, the Shift B supervisor of the fire station, said they went to the site of the forest fire and observed that it was occurring at a safe distance from Sitio Casoyan.

It was reported to have started at Sitio Pulang Bato on January 10 by the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO).

“Inakyat namin ang bundok, malayo po [ang apoy sa mga kabahayan]. Umakyat kami ng 7:35 ng umaga [kahapon], dalawang oras na lakad bago namin nakita ang usok,” the ICS quoted Javier in saying.

“’Yung [apoy] sa Pulang Bato pawala na, pababa na siya sa may dagat. Sa direksyon kasi ng hangin possible na ang apoy ay baka tumawid papunta ng Daplac, hindi siya sa direksyon papunta sa kabahayan ng Sitio Casoyan,” he added.

Javier said they are still investigating the cause of the fire since they cannot get any information from the residents.

They also don’t know yet how many hectares have already been destroyed by the fire.

“Walang makuhang impormasyon sa mga residente kung ano ang naging sanhi ng sunog. Wala namang nakatira roon sa bundok kung saan nag originate ang sunog,” he said.

The forest fire is reportedly burning through fallen trees and other debris left by Typhoon Odette when it ravaged the town on December 17, 2021.

On December 31, 2021, a grass fire was also recorded in Brgy. Port Barton.