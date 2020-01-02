Thu. Jan 2nd, 2020

Fire hits residential home in Quezon before New Year's Eve

Jan 2, 2020 Jayra Joyce Taboada

Fire hits a residential house in Quezon at the last day of 2019. Photo courtesy of BFP Quezon.

A fire struck the second floor of a residential house in Quezon town on Tuesday afternoon, several hours before New Year’s Eve.

FO1 Jomer Burlas, the spokesperson of the municipal fire station in the municipality, said it happened on December 31 around 2:40 p.m. before “fire out” was declared at 4:30 p.m. in Barangay Alfonso XIII.

Burlas said the house is owned by Arcel Tanyo and being occupied by tenant Laarni Cervantes.

He said they suspect that the fire may have been caused by a faulty electrical problem.

“Ang probable cause of the fire is electrical. Nagsimula ‘yong apoy sa taas, sa gitnang bahagi ng building, then ‘yong first floor walang damage, bali ‘yong second floor lang ‘yong may damage,” he said.

 

About the Author

Jayra Joyce Taboada

Jayra Joyce Cañete Taboada handles the law and order and the science and education beats. She is also a licensed professional teacher.

