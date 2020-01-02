Fire hits residential home in Quezon before New Year’s Eve

Fire hits a residential house in Quezon at the last day of 2019. Photo courtesy of BFP Quezon.

FO1 Jomer Burlas, the spokesperson of the municipal fire station in the municipality, said it happened on December 31 around 2:40 p.m. before “fire out” was declared at 4:30 p.m. in Barangay Alfonso XIII.

A fire struck the second floor of a residential house in Quezon town on Tuesday afternoon, several hours before New Year’s Eve.

Burlas said the house is owned by Arcel Tanyo and being occupied by tenant Laarni Cervantes.

He said they suspect that the fire may have been caused by a faulty electrical problem.

“Ang probable cause of the fire is electrical. Nagsimula ‘yong apoy sa taas, sa gitnang bahagi ng building, then ‘yong first floor walang damage, bali ‘yong second floor lang ‘yong may damage,” he said.

