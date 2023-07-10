A two-storey commercial building was partially damaged after a fire broke out and lasted almost two hours along Malvar Street early Sunday afternoon.

The fire was first reported to the City Fire Department at 12:45, although City Fire Marshal F/Supt. Nilo Caabay said the building was already engulfed in thick black smoke when the first responders arrived at the scene.

The fire, which lasted almost two hours, left around P500,000 in damages to properties based on initial investigation, according to FO3 Mark Llacuna. It was declared under control at 1:21 and completely extinguished at 2:26.

More than 50 percent of the building was damaged, particularly on the second floor where the three units were completely razed by the fire.

He added that the fire started in one of the units of the commercial building that was being renovated.

“The origin of fire was in MJane Beauty Salon where workers are repainting the unit. We still have to conduct follow up investigation kasi kung may nagpipintura, ma presence ng fumes which is one possible source of ignition,” Llacuna said in a telephone interview.

He said the owner of the building was not around when the fire occurred and they were able to talk only to the tenants.