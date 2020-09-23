Fine weather over Palawan from Wednesday to Thursday

State weather specialist Meno Mendoza said Wednesday that the southwest monsoon or habagat is still prevailing over the province of Palawan.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) is monitoring a new low-pressure area (LPA) that has developed inside the country’s area of responsibility. However, fine weather will be experienced in Palawan from Wednesday to Thursday.

State weather specialist Meno Mendoza said Wednesday that the southwest monsoon or habagat is still prevailing over the province of Palawan.

“Ang nasabing low-pressure area ay mababa ang tiyansa na maging bagyo subalit patuloy na magdadala ng pag-ulan dito sa kabisayaan sa mga susunod na araw. Ang southwest monsoon ay patuloy pa rin nakakaapekto sa Palawan, Visayas at Minadanao,” he said.

The city of Puerto Princesa will experience a temperature level from 26 to 32 degrees Celsius throughout the day.

Local weather observer Allain Joy Lusoc said that the LPA was recently located at 365 kilometers, east of Catarman, Eastern Samar.

“Inaasahan na ang southwest monsoon ay umiiral pa rin sa lalawigan ng Palawan, sa western section ng bansa, kasama ang lalawigan at lungsod ng Puerto Princesa pati ang Calamian Group of Islands. Inaasahan na magiging maganda ang panahon ngayong araw hanggang bukas,” he said.

There are only localized thunderstorms that will be developed during the afternoon and evening, he said. The wind will move towards southwestward and will reach up to a moderate intensity level.

“Walang inilabas na gale warning ang ating punong tanggapan kaya ligtas na maglayag sa mga baybayin na nakapalibot sa lalawigan ng Palawan at Puerto Princesa. Inaasahan sa araw ng Biyernes ay magkakaroon ng dagliang pag-ulan dahil ang hangin from southwest ay medyo magiging westward at inaasahan na maaaring magkaroon ng orographic lifting,” he said.

WP Post Author Rachel Ganancial handles agriculture, business, and lifestyle and entertainment beats. She is also interested in exploring human interest stories. See author's posts