Fine Palawan weather expected

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) weather specialist Nestor Igna said Wednesday that there will be no direct effect of LPA to be experienced in Palawan throughout the week.

A low-pressure area (LPA) has been sighted at the eastern part of the country but the state weather bureau said it is not expected to pass through Palawan.

“Sa Palawan ay inaasahan na magiging maganda ang lagay ng panahon, halos clear ang ating kaulapan. Pagdating lang ng hapon ay inaasahan na may pag-develop ng isolated rain showers, mostly ay sa elevated areas lang,” he said.

The LPA was recently located at 915 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar.

It has no direct effect yet in any parts of the country but it could bring rain showers in the eastern part of Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

The LPA could develop into a tropical depression within the next five to seven days.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon or habagat is continuously prevailing and bringing rain showers over Northern Luzon.

