The crew of Unaiza May (UM) 4, together with Western Command Chief Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos, shared brief light moments while being targeted with water cannons by China Coast Guard ships during the mission to resupply and rotate troops aboard BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal last Tuesday, March 5.

The Wescom commander narrated that when the CCG vessels aimed their water cannons towards them, they jokingly prepared for a shower.

“Ang kwentuhan lang sa bridge, ayan na, ayan na, kunin niyo na ang shampoo at sabon niyo, mag-shower na tayo. Unfortunately, malakas yung pressure,” he said in an interview with the media upon arrival on Wednesday at a naval detachment in Puerto Princesa City.

But in the midst of the light moments, Carlos pointed out that the crew were prepared for the incident as they were already expecting it.

The water cannoning broke several windshields of the boat’s bridge, injuring four crew, including Carlos but brushed it off.

“The crew already knew what to do, they’re used to this, may SOP na – dumapa ka lang, which is what all we did because we were inside the bridge. So pagtama pa lang, dapaan na kami,” he explained.

“I had minor injuries (cuts in two fingers), sa paa meron din,” he said.

He also noted that the crew had already prepared additional precautionary measures following the water cannon incident in December last year, during which they met with Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr.

The CCG vessels circled them three times, he said, before firing their water cannons, seemingly as a warning to deter them from continuing their voyage.

“The crew prepared for possible flooding of the engine room just like what happened to M/L Kalayaan. So we prepared for that, the crew took actions to prevent that. Yung windshield ang talagang pinuntirya,” he said.

“The first pass was to show that they’re ready to use it from a distance. The second pass, they aimed but stopped, just another warning pero kami tuloy-tuloy lang because we wanted to enter the shoal. And then on the third pass, they already hit us with the water cannon from both sides,” he narrated.

The Wescom chief further emphasized that his primary concern during the water cannon incident was ensuring UM1’s ability to navigate through the blockade and reach Ayungin Shoal.

“Ang unang naisip ko is yung UM1 kung nakapasok na. Kasi that is the primary objective of this mission. So nung nakapasok na sya, sabi ko OK na tayo, that’s 50 percent of the job. Then the secondary objective, we need to test. From 20 miles, patintero, iwas-iwas and then game over with the water cannon,” he said.

Upon the arrival of UM4 in Puerto Princesa City earlier this morning, March 6, Carlos disembarked, where he was greeted by Naval Forces West Commander Commodore Alan Javier, Wescom deputy commander for external defense operations Brigadier General Romulo Quemado II, and other military officials in Palawan.