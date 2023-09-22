The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), in collaboration with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), the Department of the Interior and Local Government, and various local government units, organized a simultaneous distribution of cash aid to eligible rice retailers across the MIMAROPA region on Wednesday, September 20.

P15,000 financial assistance were distributed to rice retailers in Puerto Princesa City, Narra, Aborlan, Roxas, Quezon, Brooke’s Point, San Vicente, Taytay in Palawan, Calapan City and Victoria in Oriental Mindoro, Magdiwang, Romblon, San Andres, Odiongan in Romblon, and Boac, Mogpog, Sta. Cruz, and Buenavista in Marinduque.

In Puerto Princesa, the distribution was held at the atrium of the New Green City Hall Building where 5 rice retailers were awarded with the financial assistance.

These coordinated efforts are in accordance with Executive Order Number 39, which mandates DTI to conduct regular price monitoring of regular and well-milled rice and to profile and assess eligible rice retailers for cash assistance.