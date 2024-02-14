Finance Secretary Ralph Recto presented a refined proposal on Package 4 of the Comprehensive Tax Reform Program (CTRP), a measure improved during his first week in office, to the Senate Committee on Ways and Means on Monday.

Recto explained that Package 4 would seek to encourage growth in key financial markets by simplifying the tax structure on passive income, and on certain instruments and other financial products.

Recto estimated that the measure would generate ₱12.2 billion in revenues from the third quarter of 2024 to 2028, in contrast to the ₱83 billion in foregone revenue from the original version of the bill and the ₱19.3 billion revenue loss from the House version.

Finance Assistant Secretary Karlo S. Adriano of the DOF’s Fiscal Policy and Monitoring Group (FPMG) presented to the Senate the salient features of the improved proposal, which aimed to frontload the implementation of the revenue-increasing provisions in 2024 and backload some of the revenue-eroding provisions in 2028, when the country would be in a much better fiscal position.

Sherwin T. Gatchalian, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means, stated: “This is where we will see the expertise of Secretary Ralph Recto’s expertise in managing our fiscal outputs or fiscal performance. To be honest, I’ve seen that in action here in the Senate.”

“Just by shifting the implementation backward or forward, you can actually achieve a revenue gain. [It may be] minimal, but at least, it’s not going to be detrimental to our fiscal health. So, I can see that this is where his experience and knowledge in managing fiscal situations would come in,” Gatchalian said.

Recto said that the DOF had no new tax proposals, but was recalibrating its existing priority tax measures to guarantee better collection and make it easier.

“These are fairer, easier to collect, and more practical while ensuring that these reforms will not translate into an unnecessary burden for Filipino consumers and taxpayers,” Recto said.