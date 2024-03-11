Should a conflict arise requiring adult Filipinos to defend their homeland against foreign adversaries, they are prepared to respond decisively, as indicated by a survey from OCTA Research, a private polling firm.

Commissioned by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), OCTA Research’s survey, conducted from December 10 to 14, 2023, with 1,200 participants, showed that 77% (or 924 individuals) of adult Filipinos are prepared to take up arms to safeguard their country in case of a conflict.

The findings, which were made public in a statement on March 10, presented that across all major areas, a minimum of 60% of adult Filipinos have shown a willingness to defend their nation, with Mindanao leading at 84% and the Visayas at the lower end with 62%.

Davao Region and Caraga have the highest proportion of adult Filipinos who would be willing to fight for their nation against a foreign foe, at 96%, with SOCCSKSARGEN coming in second at 95%.



“Fewer adult Filipinos in Central Visayas (52%) and Bicol Region (54%) are willing to fight for the country in a conflict with a foreign enemy,” OCTA’s survey stated in a release on March 10.

The poll’s release comes at a time when the country regularly encounters hostility and intimidation from China, which is aggressively seeking to claim the West Philippine Sea.

On March 5, a China Coast Guard (CCG) ship collided with the BRP Sindangan, a vessel of the Philippine Coast Guard, as it was escorting the country’s indigenous boats, Unaizah May 1 (UM1) and Unaizah May 4 (UM4), to deliver food and other provisions to the soldiers on the BRP Sierra Madre at Ayungin Shoal.

The UM4, which was carrying Western Command Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos on that day, was also targeted with water cannons, causing injuries to some of the crew, shattering the glass windshields, and damaging the CCTV cameras.

OCTA’s survey pointed out that within socioeconomic categories, Class D individuals exhibit the most willingness to defend the Philippines, with 80% indicating they are ready to bear arms should a confrontation with a foreign enemy arise.

Among age groups, those aged 45 to 54 show the highest willingness at 87%, and those aged 65 to 74 show the lowest at 69%. Urban residents and men indicate a higher readiness at 80% and 82%, respectively, compared to rural residents and women.

Individuals with vocational education exhibit the highest willingness at 86%, while those with college or postgraduate education have the lowest at 70%.

OCTA stated that “the survey carries a ±3% margin of error with a 95% confidence level. Subnational estimates for the surveyed geographic areas have the following margins of error at a 95% confidence level: ±6% for Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.”