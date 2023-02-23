Netflix announced a region-wide update to some of its subscription plans.

On February 21, subscribers from the Philippines started enjoying a variety of movies and shows on Netflix at a much lower cost.

Users currently subscribed to the Basic Plan will now be paying monthly fees amounting to P249 (from P369), while subscribers under the Standard Plan can now enjoy watching their favorite shows with a monthly cost of P399 (from P459).

Mobile Plan and Premium Plan holders will still retain their same monthly subscription cost–P149 and P549 per month, respectively.

New members who signed up will see the new price for the plans immediately starting February 21, said Netflix.

The update will roll out to existing members over the coming weeks from their next billing cycle. Existing members will be notified by email, [as well as within the Netflix app 30 days before the new prices are applied to them]. The exact timing will depend on the specific member’s billing cycle.

Netflix has been investing heavily in great new shows and films over the last few years-and have an amazing TV and film slate in the coming months , including Murder Mystery 2, Extraction 2, Heart of Stone, An Inconvenient Love, as well as recently launched titles like You S4, Your Place or Mine, Alice In Borderland 2, Glass Onion: Knives Out, Wednesday, The Witcher.

Netflix continuously explores ways to enhance their member’s experience, and is more committed than ever to deliver an experience that doesn’t just meet, but exceeds their expectations.

About Post Author