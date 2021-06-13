Filipino students receive P57 million in financial aid from U.S. universities

At least 80 Filipinos accepted to U.S. universities signed up for EducationUSA Philippines’ second virtual Pre-departure Orientation (PDO) on Thursday, June 10.

A real-time survey during the free event revealed that more than half of the participants had received financial aid offers from their respective schools, amounting to more than Php57 million ($1.2 million). More than 15 students also received financial aid awards that are renewable each year.

The outgoing Filipino students include undergraduate and graduate students attending a wide range of U.S. higher education institutions throughout the United States.

U.S. Embassy in the Philippines Chargé d’Affaires John Law welcomed the students and applauded them for their successful acceptance to U.S. universities. “I want to thank you in advance for the contributions you will make to enriching U.S. campuses and classrooms,” he said at the virtual event.

The orientation answered timely questions about international study and travel in a pandemic as most U.S. universities return to in-person classes. The Embassy’s Consular Section joined the event to answer questions related to student visas. Participants also heard from EducationUSA program alumni who shared stories from their time at U.S. universities and provided advice to the outgoing students: Macy Lee (University of California Davis), Axelle Miel (Duke University), Atty. Jill De Dumo-Cornista (Georgetown University Law), and Atty. Nory Dianne Miano (Georgetown University Law).

EducationUSA Parent Ambassador Marillete Suarez, whose son is currently studying at Lehigh University in Pennsylvania, was also at the event to share her insights and experience supporting her son’s U.S. study abroad experience.

Participants also learned about classroom culture, campus life, best practices in travel planning, remote learning, and ways to make the most of their time outside the classroom while in the United States.

EducationUSA encourages all students accepted to U.S. universities who were unable to attend the event to reach out to EducationUSA advisers with any questions or concerns at manila@educationusa.org or cebu@educationusa.org. Filipinos aspiring to study in a U.S. university are invited to join EducationUSA’s mini-fair featuring different universities and colleges on Thursday, June 25: https://bit.ly/EdUSA-Mini-Fair-2021.

EducationUSA provides free advising services to prospective international students in more than 170 countries and offers students resources and tools to help navigate the five steps to U.S. study: researching schools, identifying financial aid opportunities, completing applications, obtaining a student visa, and preparing for departure. There are more than 4,700 accredited higher education institutions in the United States, and an EducationUSA adviser can help students narrow their options, define their priorities, and plan their college careers. EducationUSA does not offer scholarships but can assist students in identifying scholarship and financial assistance opportunities.

You can find more information about EducationUSA on Facebook at www.facebook.com/educationusa.philippines and on Twitter at @EducationUSA_PH.

The U.S. Embassy in the Philippines is celebrating the 75th year of U.S.-Philippine diplomatic relations, and increased access to international education in the United States is among the Embassy’s top priorities.