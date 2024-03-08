Two Filipino seafarers were confirmed dead in a missile attack last Wednesday by Houthi rebels on their Liberian-owned and Barbados-flagged vessel, the True Confidence, while sailing in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

The attack by the Houthi rebels occurred 50 nautical miles off the coast of the Port of Aden in Yemen. The ship, carrying two Filipino crew members, was engulfed in flames, according to the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) in a statement.

The DMW did not release the names of the two seafarers but expressed condolences yesterday, March 7, to their families.

“With great sadness, the Department of Migrant Workers confirms the deaths of two Filipino seafarers in the most recent attack by Houthi rebels on ships plying the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden,” the department said.

“We, in the Department of Migrant Workers, sincerely extend our deepest condolences to the family and kin of our slain, heroic seafarers. For reasons of privacy, we are withholding their names and identities,” it added.

Additionally, the DMW reported that three other Filipino seafarers sustained serious injuries during the attack. They are currently receiving medical treatment at a hospital in Djibouti City, located in the Horn of Africa, and their condition is described as stable.

Ten other Filipinos, it added, are also safe and accounted for, and their manning agency reported that they are staying i a hotel in Djibouti City.

“We welcome the report that our seafarers are safe and secure, away from the dangers they faced yesterday (March 6),” noted DMW Officer-in-Charge Hans Leo Cacdac.

“I had a video call with all 10 Filipino crew members in a Djibouti hotel and attested to their safety,” he said in the DMW statement.

The DMW said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered them to extend the fullest support and assistance to the families of the two seafarers killed.

Cacdac said he has directed the relevant regional offices of the DMW and its affiliated agency, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), to liaise with the families and relatives of all crew members.

The DMW is collaborating with the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and its Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in the Middle East to arrange personal meetings with the affected crew members.

“We are in coordination with the DFA, through its embassies and missions, as well as our Migrant Workers Offices (MWOs) in the region, to ascertain the crew members’ physical and medical conditions and to provide any immediate assistance required,” Cacdac stated.

On March 6, around 5:30 p.m. (Manila time), Houthi rebels attacking from Yemen started firing missiles at the cargo ship the crew was working on.

The missile struck the vessel’s fuel bunker section, causing an explosion that engulfed the ship in flames, according to the report the DMW received from the manning agency. The severity of the blast compelled the crew to promptly evacuate to prevent further harm.

Following the incident, an Indian Navy vessel, part of the international task force monitoring the Red Sea-Gulf of Aden sea lanes, conducted the rescue operation, successfully retrieving the crew and transporting them to Djibouti for assistance.