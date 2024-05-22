The producer of the Filipino historical drama film “1521: The Quest for Love & Freedom” is certain that its local release will be unaffected by the controversy that surrounded its production, just as it was spared any harm during its international screening.

Inspire Studios CEO Francis Lara Ho stated Tuesday in a press conference that the controversies surrounding the company’s first movie were not reflected in its worldwide screening and reception, and would not prevent the picture from being released locally on June 5.

Ho’s film company, which was earlier embroiled in an issue with one of its stars, actress Bea Alonzo, affirmed that 1521’s challenging production had no bearing on marketing or the first 650 screenings held in American cinemas on October 2, 2023.

The film was screened to a limited audience on June 12 last year as part of the 125th anniversary of Philippine Independence. Since then, the film and its production garnered several awards, including Best Cinematography & Feature Film in the September 2023 Sweden Film Awards, Best Feature Film in the 2023 London Independent Film awards, and Best Feature Film in the Athens International Monthly Art Film Festival.

Ho stated that production issues were usual for first-time projects, and that the cast and staff were not to blame.

He explicitly requested that no negative reactions be directed toward Alonzo, who had earlier declared that she would not assist in the film’s promotion in the Philippines owing to production issues on set, such as costume changes and a lack of accommodations.

“No one should be blaming her. She is a superstar (…) She did very well here. Issues aside, hats off. Stellar performance. (…) I’m sure that there are some people who will not watch it because of the issues, but that’s okay, because there are 100 million Filipinos, and a lot of Filipinos are curious about our history,” Lara Ho noted.

Ho pointed out that the film seeks to enhance knowledge of the history of Filipino battles among a broader audience, particularly the diaspora in America and younger viewers who may be uninformed of their own histories.

Despite the film’s international success, 1521 faced significant challenges. While the plot revolved around a fictional drama between a native babaylan from Visayas and a Spanish soldier, it was unquestionably based on the Battle of Mactan.

Furthermore, 1521 was filmed entirely by Filipinos in Palawan, specifically in Tagkawayan Beach, Puerto Princesa Garden, and Sta. Isabel in Taytay, rather than in Cebu.

When asked about casting and language, Ho responded that others had approached him with their recommendations, such as casting actress Kim Chiu to play a Bisaya or employing Bisaya language in the film.

He did, however, point out that the picture was about all Filipinos rather than just one.

“Madaming nagsasabi na dapat sana Ilonggo, kasi sampung Datu ang dumating sa Panay. Kaso Ilonggo madami yan, may Karay-A, may Ilonggo, may Hiligaynon, ang dami-daming version. ‘Yung Cuyunon at Ilonggo, magkahawig yan,’ dapat daw Cuyunon na lang,” he said.

Ho said that they followed the creative license formula employed by Western international films in order to market to a wider audience, such as using Mexican Danny Trejo to play the Portuguese Ferdinand Magellan, and half-Spanish Alonzo instead of a native Visayan, as well as using English for the script to do away with subtitles and appeal to a wider audience.

He further noted that creative license and historical accuracy was not the aim of the film, but rather as a gateway point for more Filipinos to be interested in their history. Aside from removing the barrier for native English speakers, the film was also bloodless and contained no swear words, so that the movie would be shown to a general audience.

“We appreciate criticism because that makes us learn better from it,” Lara Ho added, saying that the mayor and congresswoman of Lapu-lapu City had given the film a warm welcome and showed notes for improvement on the film’s portrayal of their culture.

The film will be shown in theaters nationwide on June 5, with a special red carpet event on June 6 at SM City Puerto Princesa.