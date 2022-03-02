The heat is on, as preparations are underway for a grand birthday bash for Korean pop idol-actor Cha Eun Woo of ASTRO spearheaded by his fans in the Philippines.

Dubbed “See Cha Eun Woo Through the Heart” and “See Cha Eun Woo through the Globe”, the celebration of the idol’s 26th birthday on March 30 will be focused on two main events – a donation drive to benefit an orphanage in Tagaytay; and the transformation of the Mall of Asia’s famous spherical LED and the SM Megamall LED into giant billboards for the Korean superstar.

Why Tagaytay? According to the representative of the CEW Vote Team PH, which is spearheading the event under the Cha Eun Woo Global Fan Support, the place is special to Cha Eun Woo, having lived in the city to study English there.

“We decided to mount this donation drive to recognize Tagaytay which we all know is a special place for Cha Eun Woo. He spent part of his youth in that place when he was in the Philippines to study English,” the group said.

- Advertisement -

The Mother Teresa Spenelli’s Treasures, Inc. orphanage in Tagaytay City will be the main beneficiary of the donation drive, and organizers are confident in the success of the fund drive, hoping to tap into the huge fan base of Cha Eun Woo in the Philippines.

Part of the reason, according to them, is Cha Eun Woo’s love for children. Fans have been inspired by his devotion to helping children. He told the magazine Vogue in a recent interview that before he became very busy, he found time to read books at an institution for the visually impaired because he learned a lot from helping others.

On March 30, the SM Megamall LED billboard will run from 7AM to 9PM while the SM Mall of Asia’s spherical LED billboard will run from 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm. A Cupsleeve event will be held at the Black Scoop Café – Mall of Asia from 4:30-7:30 pm for fans waiting for Cha Eun Woo’s billboard to come out.

Cha Eun Woo, a member of boy group ASTRO, recently released his solo OST “Focus on Me” for Kakao page’s webtoon The Villainess is a Marionette. Focus on Me is a remake of Coffeeboy’s 2021 song of the same title.

He is currently shooting in Jeju Island for his fantasy/mystery/drama, Island, with Kim Nam Gil, Lee Da Hee and Sung Joon, and has a special appearance in the movie Decibel, starring Lee Jong Suk and Kim Rae Won. Both are set for release in the 2nd half of the year.