A Filipino bystander was badly injured after getting “attacked” by a Thai transgender group involved in a brawl with a Filipino group in Bangkok, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

In a March 5 report, the Philippine Embassy in Thailand said four Filipinos were hurt from the clash that broke out in Soi Sukhumvit 11 on Monday night.

“The first 3 overseas Filipinos (OF) Angelo, Gaudioso and Joseph, who sustained scratches were allegedly the ones involved in the argument,” DFA Undersecretary Eduardo Jose de Vega said.

“The fourth OF, Jaymar or Ivy, who sustained the most injuries on the face and head, was not acquainted with the 3. He was a guest at the same hotel as the 3; a bystander at the scene of the brawl when he was ‘attacked’ by the mob of Thai ladyboys,” he added.

De Vega said the four were brought to the station for questioning. A hearing is also set on March 8, he added.

De Vega said statements would be verified vis-a-vis CCTV videos.

The brawl went viral on social media, prompting more Thai trans women to gather at the scene to respond to the attack.

Local reports citing the Thai transgender group said they were walking past their Filipino counterparts when the latter began stomping and hurling abuses at them and later tried to shoo the Thai group away.

The fight began at 10 p.m. when the police escorted two Filipinos out of the hotel and several Thai LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer) members began hitting them.

More clashes reportedly broke out when another Filipino came downstairs to buy food, with the second one happening when law enforcers were escorting the rest of the group but were outnumbered by the Thais. (PNA)