The two Philippine civilian supply vessels managed to carry out a rotation and resupply operation (RORE) earlier today to BRP Sierra Madre stationed at Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea, despite multiple efforts by Chinese Coast Guard and militia vessels to block their path.

Reports received by Palawan News from sources said CCG and militia vessels posing as fishing vessels once again blocked Unaizah May 1 (UM1) and Unaizah May 2 (UM2) while en route to Ayungin Shoal.

The source reported that UM1 and UM2 were approximately 12.8 nautical miles east of the northeast entrance of Ayungin Shoal at around 8 a.m. today, September 8, when they were intercepted and shadowed by CCG vessels 21616, 21556, 21551, and 3505, accompanied by at least eight militia vessels. The two vessels had departed from Puerto Princesa City for the mission on Wednesday, September 6.

The report also said CCG vessel 3505 issued several radio challenges to Philippine Coast Guard vessels BRP Sindangan (MRRV 4407) and BRP Cabra (MRRV 4409) escorting the RORE mission.

This is the second time in just over a month that the CCG vessels and Chinese militias have blocked a Philippine resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal. On August 5, the CCG used water cannons on one of the resupply boats, causing it to fail in its mission to deliver supplies to the troops.

On August 22, the CCG also shadowed but failed to block the two resupply boats from delivering provisions to BRP Sierra Madre.

UM2 also reported that Chinese fishing vessels came close to around 70 yards and 200 yards, while CCG vessel 21551 came as close as 80 yards.

Likewise, as a Chinese fishing vessel tried to cut UM2 and separate it from MRRV 4409, CCG vessel 21556 was also able to penetrate the convoy and successfully separated UM1 and MRRV 4407.

As of 9 a.m., nine Chinese fishing vessels are still around the vicinity of Ayungin Shoal blocking the entrance, while two Filipino fishing vessels were also monitored in the area.

Philippine Navy vessels BRP Gregorio Del Pilar (PS-15) and BRP Antonio Luna (FF151) were also in the area monitoring the situation and development.

Meanwhile, Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri congratulated the coast guard and navy personnel for another successful resupply mission to BRP Sierra Madre despite harassment from CCG.

“Once again, I salute our men and women of the AFP and PCG for fearlessly staying on track to complete their mission, despite intimidation from the Chinese Coast Guard and militia vessels,” Zubiri said in a statement.

“This is a humanitarian resupply mission. Only barbarians at the gate will delight at seeing soldiers on a peaceful mission denied of food,” he added.

Zubiri also said that while.the government remains cautious and vigilant as China continues to harrass Philippine missions in WPS, the Senate will exert efforts to extend assistance to AFP and PCG “with their budget, in aim of developing a credible self-defense posture that will allow them to continue protecting our country and our people.”

In a separate statement PCG spokesperson Commo. Jay Tariella detailed the “dangerous maneuvers” of the China Coast Guard that “jeopardized the safety of the Filipino troops participating in the mission.”

“The routine RORE mission was again subjected to dangerous maneuvers by the four China Coast Guard (CCG 21616, CCG 21551, CCG 21556, and CCG 5305) and four Chinese Maritime Militia (QIONG SANSHA YU 00231, QIONG SANSHA YU 00115, QIONG SANSHA YU 00114, and QIONG SANSHA YU 00008), jeopardizing the crew members’ safety aboard the PCG vessels and Philippine resupply boats. Despite the challenging circumstances brought about by the illegal presence and activities of the CCG and CMM in our exclusive economic zone, the mission was carried out successfully. The much-needed supplies were delivered to our dedicated troops aboard the BRP Sierra Madre,” he said.

Two 44-meter PCG vessels BRP Cabra (MRRV-4409) and BRP Sindangan (MRRV-4407) escorted resupply boats for the mission jointly conducted by the PCG and the AFP.