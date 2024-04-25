Denice “The Menace” Zamboanga is poised to etch her name in the annals of mixed martial arts (MMA) history as she sets her sights on becoming the first-ever Filipina to clinch an MMA championship title.

On June 7, Zamboanga will headline the ONE 167 event, which will electrify the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Zamboanga has demonstrated resilience and determination through their impressive record of 10 wins, 2 losses, and no draws.

Following an eight-fight winning streak, she encountered setbacks with two consecutive decision losses to Seo Hee Ham.

However, Zamboanga swiftly rebounded, securing victories in her last two bouts against Heqin Lin and Julie Mezabarba.

Her next challenge looms large as she prepares to dethrone the reigning ONE Atomweight champion, Stamp Fairtex. Zamboanga, currently ranked #2 in the ONE Championship Women’s Atomweight rankings, aims to seize the coveted belt and make history for her country.

Hailing from Quezon City, the 27-year-old fighter boasts a diverse skill set and is proficient in karate, taekwondo, and wrestling, which she adeptly employs in her fights.

Under the tutelage of Drex Zamboanga and Fritz Aldin Biagtan, Denice Zamboanga has honed her martial arts prowess, attaining a brown belt in karate and a blue belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

The ONE 167 event promises an exhilarating showcase of talent, featuring esteemed fighters such as the ironclad RODTANG, reigning featherweight Muay Thai Champion Tawanchai Pk Saenchai, the prodigious Mikey Musumeci, the youthful phenom Johan Ghazali, and BJJ world champion Kade Ruotolo.

*** Galileo Tulali, a Palawan News intern from Ubaldo L. Conde High School, is a senior high school student enrolled in the Humanities and Social Sciences program.