A Filipina caregiver named Camille Jesalva is receiving praise for displaying heroism as she, along with her 95-year-old Israeli charge, Nitza Hefetz, confronted a dangerous situation on October 7 inside a bomb shelter that Hamas militants forcibly entered on the side of Kibbutz Nirim in Palestine.

The Israeli Ambassador to Manila, Ilan Fluss, commended Camille for her poise under pressure that saved Hefetz.

“Camille, a caretaker from the Philippines was in the bomb shelter with 95 year old Nitza when Hamas terrorists broke into Nitza’s home. Camille managed to convince the terrorist to take all her money and not murder them. She hugged Nitza for two and half hours until security forces arrived,” the Israel Embassy in the Philippines posted on October 27, calling her “Bayani.”

In her social media post, the Filipina caregiver detailed their living situation, explaining that their residence is situated in close proximity to the fences that mark the boundary between Israel and Palestine. This location placed them in a particularly vulnerable position during the incident, as it made their home one of the first points of entry for Hamas militants.

Camille narrated that the Hamas resistant movement completely entered her patient’s residence. She had heard a window open and a door creak, and she knew they were entering.

“Four times, terrorists entered the house, searching for money and belongings. I accept[ed] already my death and [I said] goodbye also to family via chat,” she said.

She stated that during the first three attempts, the intruders did not try to enter her room, perhaps assuming it was locked. However, to her terror, on the fourth attempt, someone entered her room effortlessly and without hesitation.

“My heart stopped, I put up my hands up, shaking nervously,” she said.

But she managed to convince the Hamas militant, who had forcibly entered, to spare their lives by pleading in Hebrew, “Hine hine lakakat akol bevakasha”, or “Here take all, sir, [please].”

She handed over her wallet, containing her savings, which she had planned to take back to the Philippines as she was scheduled to return home on October 9.

The situation, which she described as her moment of acceptance of impending doom, transformed into a story of survival and resilience. She said she hugged Hefetz, offering comfort during the ordeal, until Israeli security forces arrived to ensure their safety.

Camille expressed her gratitude to God for their survival. She shared that the she and Hefetz held each other tightly, their bond strengthened by the trauma they had overcome.