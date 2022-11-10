The Filinvest Development Corporation entered into a deed of donation with the Puerto Princesa City Water District (PPCWD) to turn over the management of its water system and apply residential rates to the occupants of the subdivision.

General manager Walter Laurel said that after the turnover of the entire water system for operational maintenance, occupants will be included in the residential rate of P270 per minimum consumption.

“Itu-turnover nila sa water district for operational maintenance at the same time, ang charges non ay magiging residential na. During construction period, mag-a-apply sila ng malalaking metro para maraming tubig. Sa case ng Filinvest, four inches ‘yon. Ang minimum rate natin ng four inches ay P40,000 kasi malaking metro ‘yon. Ang presumption kasi ng LWUA dyan, pag malaking metro ibig sabihin may kakayahang magbayad,” he said.

Laurel said that the subdivision policy in Puerto Princesa says that all developers of housing projects need to talk to the PPCWD about the materials and design of their water systems. Water is provided to subdivisions for a fee of Php40,320 per minimum cubic meter consumed, or the first 10 cubic meters consumed.

The PPCWD accepted the water system of the subdivision after settling the documents and fixing the leaks observed inside to assure a smooth transition. The expenses were shouldered by the housing project management, while the manpower was provided by PPCWD.

About 400 occupants will benefit from the conversion of water rates to residential after the turnover, PPCWD added. According to Laurel, the occupants are charged Php500 per minimum consumption before being converted to the residential rate of Php270.

The water system was given to the city in March, and the deed of donation was signed with Filinvest in October. The PPCWD is also working with other subdivisions to take over their water systems.

Laurel also explained that those subdivisions in which water systems are not donated to PPCWD have different water rates than the usual residential rate. The water rates are managed by the management of the subdivision.

