Netizens took to social media early Thursday morning to share photos of Filipino-American rapper, record-producer, and Black Eyed Peas member Apl.de.ap as he roamed around the southern Palawan towns of Brooke’s Point and Bataraza.

According to information obtained by Palawan News, the former The Voice Philippines coach’s visit to Brooke’s Point has nothing to do with the recent flooding that struck the area. His visit to southern Palawan was reportedly planned before the recent flooding incidents.

The musician was also spotted around Bataraza, even having his photo in front of the pineapple-shaped building and landmark in Brgy. Bulalacao.

Real-life Allan Pineda Lindo Jr. was born in Angeles City in Pampanga and left for the US at the age of 11.

