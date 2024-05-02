SAN FRANCISCO (May 1) — The Daly City government is prioritizing the provision of affordable housing opportunities for members of Filipino and Filipino-American communities in the area, a problem that has long been recognized and is now being addressed.

Mayor Juslyn Manalo, who made history as the first female Filipino-American to hold the mayoral position in Daly City, emphasized the importance of finding solutions to this pressing issue.

She explained their focus on utilizing government-owned land as part of their strategy to increase housing affordability for Filipino residents.

This initiative, Manalo elaborated, illustrates the city’s commitment to supporting its diverse population and ensuring access to essential resources such as affordable housing.

“One thing I continue to work on is affordable housing opportunities in Daly City, and some of the lands that are city-owned, we’re actually going to use [them] for affordable housing. That’s always a continuing issue with the rise in [cost] of housing, rise in [cost] of regular amenities,” she said.

“[Prices] of gases increased, food has increased — everything inflation, so, that’s a top priority for me ever since my work in the non-profit sector, and it is still a priority for me here in my administration, and with the team here at city council. That’s something we need to push for,” she added.

Manalo’s upbringing in Daly City ingrained in her a strong sense of community service from an early age.

Growing up in this culturally diverse city fostered her deep appreciation for diversity, she told Philippine journalists participating in the Friends, Partners, and Allies Program at her office at the City Hall of Daly City on April 29.

In her early career, Manalo dedicated herself to serving the Filipino World War II Veterans as a community service worker. She also played an important role in managing the Bill Sorro Housing Program (BiSHoP), assisting low to moderate income families in securing and maintaining their housing.

At present, she focuses on forging partnerships to foster community development initiatives, including the creation of affordable housing, job opportunities, preservation of open spaces, and promoting youth development.

“We have the largest affordable housing project in San Mateo County that will be in the Bay Shore Area — that’s over 500 units,” Manalo said, adding it’s in its first phase.

Currently, she oversees a diverse constituency of 100,007 individuals, with at least 34 percent, equivalent to over 34,002 people, being of Filipino heritage.

This statistic further solidifies Daly City’s position as the place with the most significant concentration of Filipinos and Filipino-Americans across the U.S.

Daly City’s demographic breakdown, according to a 2020 Census, included 56,267 individuals (55.6%) identifying as Asian, 23,842 (23.6%) as Caucasian, 3,600 (3.6%) as Black or African American, 805 (0.8%) as Pacific Islander, 404 (0.4%) as Native American, 11,236 (11.1%) as belonging to other ethnic or cultural backgrounds, and 4,969 (4.9%) identifying with two or more ethnicities.