(This story is published with the support of the Philippine Press Institute, Novartis, and ICanServe Foundation.)

Empowering initiatives

There are encouraging efforts that could give optimism despite problems such as a disjointed healthcare infrastructure, financial barriers to screenings and treatment, and a lack of understanding about the disease and the necessity of early detection. These come from devoted individuals or small groups of fervent advocates who are determined to make a significant difference and prolong the lives of breast cancer sufferers.

Vice Mayor Nancy Socrates, who underwent a mastectomy in the U.S. after being diagnosed with early Stage 1 breast cancer in 2000, has made awareness and early detection her advocacy for women. Her mother’s death from the disease at the age of 32 motivated her to proactively manage her own health, given her family history.

She consistently promotes breast cancer awareness during her barangay engagements, considering it a fundamental part of her life’s purpose.

“When I won as councilor, I advocated early detection—best example ako di ba? Pero hindi ko makakaya lahat kaya we’re trying to come up with ways na magkaroon ng funds para maituloy-tuloy yon,” the city vice mayor said. Every October, she partners with the CHO to spread awareness on how to do self-breast examinations, with doctors giving free consultations.

In a 2017 photograph, Vice Mayor Maria Nancy Socrates of Puerto Princesa City is shown delivering a speech as she leads and participates in Dibdiban, an initiative aimed at raising awareness about breast cancer. (Photo courtesy of the The Pink Ribbon Advocates of Palawan)

Johanna Gopaco, aged 45, began her battle with cancer in 2009 when she detected a lump on her right breast during a regular self-examination. Following a series of consultations and examinations, which she approached with great diligence, she received a Stage 2b diagnosis, indicating that the tumor had extended into her lymph nodes.

She said she had the tumor removed soon after discovering it, but that she ultimately had her right breast removed for peace of mind. It’s not easy for her to think back on the time she fought breast cancer, but that experience is what drove her to become an advocate for early detection and prevention.

She is a member of the Palawan Cancer Support Group (PCSG), a nonprofit organization that Tovera founded sometime in 2014 with the help of volunteers, survivors, and cancer patients undergoing treatment. The group gathers regularly to provide emotional and psychological support and goes out of its way to raise awareness about breast cancer.

“Ang pinaka goal talaga ng group is to support each other, anuman ang cancer type nila. Mahirap kasi minsan kumuha ng emotional support sa walang karanasan sa ganoon. Makaka relate talaga kung may pinagdaanan, kasi yong sympathy at empathy andoon,” she stressed.

According to Tovera, financial worries occasionally take precedence over the crucial mission of raising awareness about the early detection and prevention of breast cancer. For example, despite understanding the significance, many people are hesitant to seek screening because they are concerned about the cost. This demonstrates how financial concerns can sometimes stymie efforts to raise breast cancer awareness, he said.

“We have regular yearly and sometimes biannual na activities namin with the objective to increase yong level of knowledge ng mga tao. We’re also coordinating with BHWs, kasi may mga patient ako na mga BHW,” he said.

The PCSG widely uses social media to distribute information on early detection, reaching out to residents and encouraging them to be screened. They also have a radio program that discusses the disease and the latest trends in diagnosis and treatment.

Another organization contributing to awareness efforts is the Palawan Medical Society (PMS) through its weekly Saturday radio program. Dr. Ivan Michael Vicente, an internal medicine specialist and gastroenterologist who presently holds the position of PMS president, shared that in the absence of a formal initiative from their group, they open their radio platform to discuss breast cancer topics, thereby reinforcing their advocacy.

“PMS has a radio program—we open it up to discuss breast cancer for awareness,” Vicente said. Their frequent resource persons are Tovera and the other oncologist, Dr. Jakes Panggat.

He said that to make a dent, residents and relevant agencies should collaborate to advocate for enhanced affordability, and potentially even cost-free access, to services aimed at assisting breast cancer patients.

The programs addressing the lack of broader knowledge about the disease should also be institutionalized because it’s unfair to solely blame individuals when the government has not taken any substantial action yet.

“Unfair na parang sisisihin natin ang mga patients—kung sasabihin less educated sila. Courageous akong sabihin na, it should be the job of the government to pursue yong mga program that would detect patients earlier. Meron naman na kasi tayong mga template—ang template ay tuberculosis,” he said.

Jovero truly considers the supply of chemotherapy drugs provided to her by HELP and other breast cancer patients as a lifeline. Without it, she would have had to spend over P50,000 or more per chemotherapy session back then, as she needed a year of treatment every 21 days.

“Kahit andyan yong mga financial help, hindi pa rin sasapat sa cycles na I needed to undergo and complete. Kaya malaking tulong ang HELP sa akin—imagine kung saan ko kukunin ang gamot?” she said.

She was the third person who received assistance from HELP, which Trudeau founded a year before the COVID-19 pandemic, to obtain chemotherapy drugs from the DOH. It started when a young woman approached her with a prescription for a chemotherapy cycle that cost P54,000.

Marvi Trudeau, former deputy executive director of Pilipinas Shell Foundation, Inc., established Health Empowerment & Linkages Philippines (HELP) to facilitate assistance for individuals confronting breast cancer challenges in Palawan.

With limited knowledge about the circumstances of those seeking assistance, she reached out to Kara Alikpala of the ICanServe Foundation Inc., who is committed to advocating early detection through breast self-examination, to gain a better understanding of the situation.

“Being familiar with the DOH because of the malaria program for 18 years at the time—kaya public health and DOH—I tend to talk to them. There was one doctor in the cancer program, and when we were talking, he told me to send the prescription; I sent him the prescription of this patient I wanted to help, and then he told me they have it,” she said. Trudeau received all the chemotherapy drugs the patient needed for 12 cycles.

The encounter with the patient whom she sought to assist acted as the impetus for the establishment of the HELP endeavor. Originally providing aid to a mere three individuals, the current tally has increased to a total of 47 people. HELP is also able to provide assistance to a breast cancer patient who lives in Batangas.

These chemotherapy medications are handled and dispensed as needed by the breast cancer patients served by HELP. It isn’t registered yet as a formal organization, but she is preparing to do that.

“I bought a small ref to ensure that drugs are well-kept, and I bought cases so that I can transport and give them to patients safely. I had to study all of these,” she said.

Local actions and policies

To the best of Labrador’s recollection, the province has not enacted any resolutions or ordinances pertinent to breast cancer, even when the goal is to increase funding for awareness campaigns, particularly in remote mountain communities and island locations.

However, she explained that they are now in the process of drafting a policy that will align with Republic Act 11215, or the National Integrated Cancer Control Act. Enacted in 2018, it emphasizes the need for local government units (LGUs) to develop and implement cancer control programs and services within their respective jurisdictions.

This includes promoting cancer awareness, prevention, and early detection activities at the local level, as well as ensuring access to cancer treatment and support services for residents.

“PHO recognizes the significance of having policies for non-communicable diseases in support of the cancer control program,” she said. “As a positive step toward addressing this critical health issue, the PHO is currently in the process of drafting this policy.”

If this is still in the crafting stage, how can cases like Sonia’s be addressed, where she has virtually nothing in life because whatever money is raised goes to the expenses of her conjoined twins and other children?

In the city, Socrates said she authored a measure urging hospitals to enroll in the PhilHealth Z Benefit Package under Republic Act No. 11223, or the Universal Health Care Act, for cancer patients to gain assistance.

“But the problem is—which we cannot resolve at this point—for hospitals to enroll in the Z Benefit package, they have to be tertiary-level hospitals. Wala naman tayong tertiary-level hospitals dito. Yon ang problema kaya talagang kawawang kawawa yong ating mga cancer patients,” the vice mayor said.

She stated that the City Council also passed a resolution that, in the same manner that the city government assists dialysis patients, breast cancer patients and those who are suffering from different types of cancer should be provided financial assistance too.

At present, the Z Benefit Package provides for individuals diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer, specifically stages 0 to 3a. These benefits, totaling P100,000, cover various medical interventions such as surgery and chemotherapy, among other treatments.

Jovero said PhilHealth has been of assistance to her not via the Z Benefit Package but rather by utilizing case rates, which are predetermined sums intended to cover expenses associated with her physician’s fees, laboratory tests, and specific facility services.

“Nabasa ko meron silang help na malaki laki, pero hanggang Stage 3 lang ata. Wala na silang tulong doon sa mga Stage 4 breast cancer patients like me. Sana isama nila kasi marami kaming nangangailangan ng tulong,” she stated.

Panganiban said that breast cancer patients who seek help from the CHO are referred to specialists and given up to P20,000 in financial assistance through the City Social Welfare and Development Office.

He said one of their plans, once the construction of the city’s medical complex has been completed, is to have a diagnostic laboratory that would also cater to breast cancer patients.

“Isa sa mga plan namin kapag natapos na yong pinapagawa natin na medical complex ay to offer diagnostics, kasama na yong breast cancer bilang support sa early detection,” he said.

Trends

Novartis, a global healthcare company, reported that breast cancer ranks as the prevailing form of cancer among women in the Philippines. It holds the highest occurrence rate at 17.6%, constituting 15% of newly diagnosed cancer cases and contributing to 8% of all cancer-related fatalities in the nation.

In the Philippines, approximately 3% of women are projected to experience breast cancer by the age of 75. Moreover, in 2017, the Philippines had the highest breast cancer occurrence rate out of 197 countries. Alarmingly, over half (53%) of breast cancer cases in the country are identified at advanced stages (3 and 4), with only a small fraction (2%–3%) diagnosed at Stage 1.

In early-stage breast cancer, up to a third of patients may eventually develop metastatic disease, which is the most severe form where the cancer spreads to other organs like the brain, bones, or liver. Novartis said advanced breast cancer encompasses both metastatic breast cancer (Stage 4) and locally advanced breast cancer (Stage 3).

Breast cancer is not a death sentence.

Women with advanced breast cancer generally have lower survival rates compared to those with earlier-stage disease. For instance, the 5-year relative survival rate is approximately 72% for Stage 3 breast cancer but drops to about 22% for Stage 4 breast cancer. Despite advancements in breast cancer care, many patients still lack targeted treatment options beyond standard chemotherapy and hormonal therapy to reduce the risk of recurrence.

Breast cancer, however, is no longer a death sentence, and survivability has advanced significantly in recent years. Innovative treatments are giving women a better chance than ever to live healthy, productive lives after a diagnosis.

“This approach has not only improved survival rates, but it has also led to an increased focus on quality of life for breast cancer survivors,” Novartis said.

By reducing side effects and other complications, innovative treatments (such as targeted therapy) have given women the opportunity to reclaim their lives after treatment, returning to work, family, and other activities with greater confidence and energy,” it said. The healthcare framework is also shifting to prioritize early detection and comprehensive patient care.

This exposes the underground battles against breast cancer in Palawan, where problems have long lingered in the shadows. It urgently demands increased knowledge, enhanced healthcare infrastructure, and consistent support for individuals affected by this condition.

The stories of perseverance and the unyielding passion of local advocates shed light on the incredible strength inside the community despite these hidden problems. They bravely face and overcome a critical issue that has been buried in the shadows for far too long, calling for more attention, better healthcare facilities, and essential aid for individuals in Palawan who are afflicted with breast cancer.

*** EDITOR’S NOTE: Part 1 of this article can be read here https://palawan-news.com/fighting-in-the-shadows-breast-cancer-challenges-in-palawan-part-1-of-2/