(This story is published with the support of the Philippine Press Institute, Novartis, and ICanServe Foundation.)

Beneath the picturesque facade of Palawan’s natural beauty and cultural richness, an insidious adversary has silently taken root, casting a long, ominous shadow over the lives of its residents. This adversary is none other than breast cancer, and its impact is a testament to the indomitable spirit of those who confront it.

In recent years, the prevalence of breast cancer in Palawan has surged, mirroring a troubling trend seen both nationally and globally. This surge is driven by a complex interplay of factors, including the province’s challenging geographical terrain, limited access to adequate healthcare infrastructure, a lack of sustained awareness about the disease, and the stark financial constraints faced by a significant portion of the local population.

Yet, amidst these formidable challenges, a glaring issue emerges—a lack of uniformity in reporting breast cancer cases among Palawan’s healthcare institutions. The absence of coordination between hospitals, clinics, health offices, and other healthcare providers has left a fragmented healthcare landscape. This fragmentation makes it exceedingly difficult to comprehensively track and analyze breast cancer incidence and mortality rates across the island, home to nearly a million souls. Join us as we venture into the shadows of Palawan’s breast cancer crisis, where data remains an elusive key to understanding the true extent of this pressing issue.

Golden day in El Nido town, northern Palawan. (Photo by Geoffrey Delahaye)

Mortality and prevalence

Based on the latest data from the Provincial Health Office (PHO) covering 23 municipalities, in 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the breast cancer mortality rate was 2.21%, resulting in 22 fatalities per 100,000 individuals. This rate declined to 1.97% (with 19 fatalities) in 2022, and as of August this year, 0.83% had already been reported, equivalent to 8 reported deaths.

Breast cancer remained a notable contributor to mortality in the province during both years, as pointed out by PHO Chief Dr. Faye Erika Labrador, and this is a sad and unmistakable reality, despite a decline in numbers in 2022. Poor survival to the disease is attributed to an advanced stage at the time of diagnosis, as a result of a lack of awareness, fear of being diagnosed, and financial constraints that prevented patients from accessing available primary care services in 16 hospitals across municipalities.

“This is a cause for concern, particularly in the case of breast cancer, where early detection can pose a good prognosis if they seek consultations so they can be referred to specialists,” she said.

The Dr. Jose Rizal District Hospital in the remote Southern Palawan municipality of Rizal. It is one of the recently completed hospitals under the management of the provincial government. Rizal is home to the Tau’t Batu indigenous peoples. (Photo from the Palawan Provincial Information Office)

In Puerto Princesa, information covering 66 rural and urban barangays from City Health Office (CHO) Chief Dr. Ricardo Panganiban indicated that the mortality rate was 1.4% (14 fatalities) per 1,000 population in 2021. It decreased to 1.1% (11 deaths) in 2022, and as of August this year, the mortality rate stands at 0.6%, with 6 recorded fatalities.

“Yong mortality, nakukuha namin ang bilang kapag nare-report sa amin ang cause ng death galing sa mga ospital. Marami kasing hindi nakakaalam na breast cancer na pala ang ikinamatay ng kanilang mga family member,” Panganiban said.

The provincial and city health offices recognize that this might not even represent the precise number of fatalities since these individuals could be the only ones recorded as they passed away in healthcare facilities. Many die without knowing they have breast cancer since they don’t know enough to seek treatment.

Dr. Joseph Tovera, one of only two medical oncologists in the province managing numerous breast cancer cases, pointed out that the challenge of understanding the true extent of breast cancer-related deaths is due to the absence of a comprehensive reporting system that collects data from various healthcare facilities, given the high caseload.

Many cases remain undiagnosed, and even when diagnosed, some patients do not return for treatment, which is why they are not included in the official reports.

“Underestimation and mga ito—ang daming patients. These are misleading figures kasi when we accept these figures, in terms of policy and prioritization of resources, underestimation siya,” he said.

“Ako, I handle the most number of breast cancer dito sa Palawan, and yet, I’m just managing the tip of the iceberg. Marami pa dyan ang hindi nada-diagnose, at kung na diagnose man, they don’t come back na magpagamot. That’s one of the challenges natin,” explained Tovera, stressing that this is a global reality.

He went on to say that the prevalence of breast cancer among people in the province is rising, which is consistent with national and worldwide trends. Despite the availability of consultation records, health surveys, screening reports, and other data sources, effectively measuring and reporting incidence remains an uphill battle.

Tovera highlighted that understanding the subject is difficult as it involves the coexistence of newly diagnosed instances and persons with an extended lifespan while dealing with the condition. This situation can introduce complexities in measuring the rates of survival, as they tend to fluctuate.

Moreover, a significant number of instances remain unreported, particularly in locations characterized by restricted healthcare availability or societal circumstances that discourage individuals from seeking medical assistance. Consequently, this results in an underestimation of the true occurrence.

“When you take kung ilan ang may cancer ngayon, tumatagal yong buhay ng mga may cancer, at dumadami yong nada-diagnose na new cases, kaya ang taas ng prevalence natin,” he said.

Resilience and Hope

When faced with breast cancer, women experience a wide range of emotions, including vulnerability, and demonstrate various forms of strength and resilience. However, all of these experiences demonstrate the importance of early detection, the transformative potential of resilience, and the capacity to turn challenges into advocacy.

Their stories of hope, love, and unwavering determination serve as a profound source of inspiration, establishing them as true warriors in the battle against breast cancer, like Sonia Nortega and Maria Barbara Jovero.

Sonia, a 44-year-old mother of five in Barangay Sandoval, Roxas, Palawan, faces emotional and financial strain due to caring for conjoined twins and her breast cancer diagnosis. Her employer and hiring agency, according to her husband Arnel, sent her home from her overseas job early because of the illness, which prevented her from providing for their family.

She found a glimmer of hope when the lump was surgically removed from her breast, and for a while, life seemed stable. But the cruel twist of fate saw the cancer’s unwelcome return, and once again, she had to leave her job at a local eatery due to severe and unyielding back pain.

Arnel, Sonia’s husband, with their conjoined twins Chiara and Charina. (Photo courtesy of Radyo Pilipinas Palawan/Gillian Faye Ibañez)

Arnel, caught in a difficult job hunt, said their insufficient family income has further eroded due to their children frequently falling ill. Like many others in financial distress, managing a consultation for Sonia’s recurring disease was already an insurmountable hurdle, let alone covering her essential treatment. Their lifeline? Pricey immune-boosting supplements that they could seldom manage to acquire.

“Ang sabi, painumin na lang daw ng Xanthone Plus, ay minsan din walang pambili. Noong dalaga pa siya, naoperahan na siya sa isang suso. Noong nag-asawa na kami, nagbalik nanaman yong bukol. Maliit pa yon noon, [pero] ngayon, malaki na ang bukol,” said Arnel, lamenting that he didn’t know what to do or where to go.

“Sabi ng doktor, i-ultrasound daw muna para malaman. Pero paano naman? Wala namang pambayad siya,” he said, narrating that, to make ends meet, he travels over 121 kilometers from Roxas to Puerto Princesa to seek financial assistance from kind-hearted individuals, hotels, and other establishments.

Jovero, a 51-year-old former online English teacher and single mother, started experiencing unexplained pain in her right armpit down to her arm in 2020, along with sporadic numbness. This was during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in Puerto Princesa.

Initially, she ignored it as the discomfort came and went. However, when it worsened to the point of limited mobility, she confided in her sister in Australia, who urged her to see a doctor. After consulting three doctors, concerns arose about cancer due to anomalies found in her X-ray and ultrasound tests.

“At that point, they put me through a CT scan and various tests. Then, it was straight to a biopsy. It’s like, in just a few weeks, I started chemotherapy—I began in August. Because it was Stage 4 right away,” she recounted.

Cancer has a familial background; her father, who experienced lung cancer, was once told that he had only six months to live. Before her diagnosis came out and her 18-session chemotherapy, whenever she thought about it, she became extremely fearful.

When she was undergoing chemotherapy, Maria Barbara Jovero didn’t let many thoughts about her illness defeat her. She chose to stay active by participating in various activities, especially within Alpha Sigma Phi.

Her worst fear indeed came true because someone told her that, due to the advanced stage of her breast cancer, she might only have six months left to live. It felt like a death sentence, and she was overcome with despair.

“Six months—parang tinaningan ako agad. Syempre devastated ako, tapos [yong anak ko] ang bata pa. Very strong ako, ang iniisip ko lang talaga noon yong anak ko. Yong dog ko, iniisip ko kung sino kayang mag-aalaga,” she said.

Reflecting on her journey, Jovero confessed to neglecting regular self-breast examinations (SBE), convinced they were unnecessary due to a prior procedure that had removed a lump she was told was “fibrocystic.” Looking back, she couldn’t help but rue the fact that she hadn’t been more diligent with SBEs as a precaution against breast cancer.

She knows she’s one of the fortunate ones. Her sister, living abroad, has been a pillar of support, helping to shoulder the weight of her medical expenses. Her fraternity brothers and sisters came together, pooling their resources to cover the initial stages of her treatment. Jovero also benefited from assistance from PhilHealth’s case rate and other government programs designed to aid those in need.

Yet, in the midst of her battle against cancer, a particular drug, an integral part of her chemotherapy regimen and priced between P35,000 and P45,000, cast a shadow of uncertainty over her resources.

In her desperate search for a way to access it, someone told her about HELP, which stands for Health Empowerment and Linkages Philippines, an initiative started by retired Deputy Executive Director Marvi Trudeau of the Pilipinas Shell Foundation Inc. (PSFI). The support group in the province was able to provide her with the chemo drug, the supply of which was from the Department of Health (DOH).

She also received support from the Office of the 3rd District Palawan for up to 2 sessions and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office for up to 4.

Jovero’s a three-year breast cancer survivor currently undergoing hormone therapy as a preventive measure against hormone-sensitive cancers. This therapy either suppresses hormone production in the body or interferes with hormone effects on breast cancer cells.

“Ang gusto ko na mastectomy, kaya nag-iipon ako,” she said.

Healthcare disparities

Navigating Palawan’s rugged terrain and remote islands, inhabited by underserved communities, poses a significant healthcare access challenge, hindering the synchronization of the province’s healthcare system with these communities’ unique needs, as pointed out by Labrador.

Jose Alvarez, a former governor and current representative for the 2nd District of Palawan, started building additional hospitals to complement the ones already established to fill this gap.

There are now 16 hospitals across the municipalities of Palawan, and the initiative to deliver primary healthcare continues under the current administration of Governor Dennis Socrates. This marks a significant departure from past times when there were no hospitals in the province accessible to the residents.

But they are primarily classified as Level 1 and Level 2 facilities, Labrador explained, which do not have specialized cancer treatment centers, and thus lack the capability to provide comprehensive cancer diagnosis and care.

“In our 16 existing hospitals, we don’t even have mammogram machines,” she noted, adding that some don’t even have computed tomography (CT) scans and ultrasound equipment that are helpful in specific situations related to breast cancer diagnosis and staging.

In Puerto Princesa, home to four major hospitals, including the government-operated Ospital ng Palawan (ONP), Panganiban said that although they are more advanced than those in municipalities, they too, do not possess specialized cancer centers.

“Ang meron lang yong tinatawag na chemotherapy units para sa mga pasyente na na-diagnose ng may cancer. Pero cancer center, wala pa,” he said.

Tovera, who was instrumental in setting up these chemotherapy units at ACE Medical Center Palawan, Adventist Hospital Palawan, and Palawan MMG Cooperative Hospital in the city, stated that the province has no radiation equipment that can be used in combination with other treatments against breast cancer or other types.

Another impediment he indicated, is a scarcity of healthcare experts with experience in breast cancer, such as oncologists and radiologists. So far, only two of them, along with one surgical oncologist, are in charge of all patients in the province.

Tovera emphasized that breast cancer presents a multifaceted challenge that cannot be effectively addressed through surgery, chemotherapy, or radiation therapy in isolation. When necessary, the most effective approach involves a combination of all these treatment modalities.

“If you don’t have the radiation, and espesyalista, and you only have chemo units, you can’t call it as a cancer center. Kasi ang totoong cancer center, it has a complete facility, including radiation,” he said.

“Operahan mo, i-chemo mo, magtablet ka, immunotheraphy, etc., and radiation. Radiation therapy is part of the treatment, hindi rin siya makakagamot without surgery. Hindi lahat nira-radiation, pero mahalaga siya,” he said.

In today’s market, the price of radiation equipment stands at approximately P120 million, making it affordable primarily for governmental organizations. Under the Universal Health Care framework, there is a proposal to establish regional cancer centers with this equipment, but the timing of its implementation is worrisome due to potential delays, even though there is an urgent need for intervention.

He recommends that the community unites to encourage both the national and local governments to allocate more funds for obtaining radiation equipment, stressing its critical role in the survival not only of individuals battling breast cancer but also those confronting other types of cancer.

“Ang makaka afford lang naman nyan is government and non-government—baka maunahan pa siya ng non-government institutions. Kasi the government sa ngayon, is focused on dialysis, mga pandemic and post-pandemic preparedness and recovery,” said Tovera.

(To be continued)