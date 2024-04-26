A 10-year-old fifth-grade student turned over a crested goshawk (Accipiter trivirgatus) to the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS) on Thursday, April 25.

The PCSDS reported that Ryan Villeza Luces Jr., a student of Tagbarungis Elementary School in Barangay Inagawan-Sub, said he saw the bird struggling on the ground inside their home lot in Purok Sandiwa, Barangay Tiniguiban, and becoming weak, probably due to the extreme heat experienced in the city.

The young boy then sought help from his uncle, identified as Sgy. Pejhayvon Villeza, a policeman, to bring the bird to the concerned agency for immediate proper attention.

The PCSDS also stated that due to the rising temperature, birds experience stress from extreme heat, leading to dehydration that could potentially result in the death of birds and other animals.

Crested goshawks are among the bird species listed as endangered under PCSD Resolution No. 15-521.