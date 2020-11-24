Fewer loose firearms confiscated this year in PNP operations

There were only 15 confiscated loose firearms from 13 arrested suspects and various operations from January to November, compared to last year’s 35 confiscations.

Records of the City PNP has indicated a drop in the number of confiscated firearms this year compared to the previous year, an outcome which authorities said was due of the pandemic.

There were only 15 confiscated loose firearms from 13 arrested suspects and various operations from January to November, compared to last year’s 35 confiscations.

Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO) spokesperson P/Maj. Mhardie Azares said they were confiscated from January to the current month. It is lower compared to 2019 with their confiscated 35 loose firearms from 25 operations involving 33 arrested individuals.

He said the drop must be due to the quarantine controls that were implemented because of the emergence of the coronavirus disease pandemic.

“Mayroon pa tayong mahigit isang buwan bago matapos ang 2020. Isa pa, because of the pandemic, limited ang pag-conduct ng operation,” he said.

“Sa search warrant, konti lang, more on yong iba incidental lang. Yong iba naman, katulad ng nakaraan naaksidente lang, nag-crash sa motor, ayon nahulog ang baril, walang lisensya,” he said.

The latest firearm they have confiscated based on record, he said, belonged to 41-year-old Richard Romualdo. It is an infant rifle commando (5.56mm) gun with a loaded magazine, a caliber .45 with also a loaded magazine, and a grenade seized on November 22 in Barangay Sta. Cruz.