Fewer establishments using Christmas lights expected due to pandemic

Provincial director Hazel Salvador said Monday that they started noticing this since the start of the “ber months”, the period when local establishments usually begin adorning their structures with Christmas lights.

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has noted that fewer establishments are decorating Christmas lights to celebrate the holidays, a trend that is expected due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Provincial director Hazel Salvador said Monday that they started noticing this since the start of the “ber months”, the period when local establishments usually begin adorning their structures with Christmas lights.

“Yong use ng mga Christmas light kasi September pa lang ay mino-monitor na ng DTI. Alam mo naman sa Pilipinas, mahaba ang ating pasko. Kapag may nakita pa lang na nagdi-display ng Christmas lights, nag-start na rin mag-monitor ang DTI,” she said.

“Naapektuhan siya kasi mapapansin mo na November na, wala pa rin masyadong nagsasabit ng Christmas lights, konting-konti pa lang. Ngayon ay kumunti, hindi na ganoon karami like before,” she added.

Salvador said that DTI Palawan had already conducted monitoring in the towns of Brooke’s Point during the month of October and Roxas in September.

She added that they have also monitored stores in the city where other towns are purchasing the item.

In terms of figures, Salvador added that they have no data yet to use as a comparison of the product’s visibility from last year. They could only get it after they have completed their interviews and have completed monitoring reports.

“Wala pa kaming figure ng comparison, malalabas lang namin directly through our interview sa establishments kasi kami tinitingnan lang din namin kung standard, yong price, hindi na rin namin tinatanong kung marami ba pero ngayon itatanong din namin kung compared sa mga nakaraang taon ay matumal ba,” she said.

Based on their records, local establishments are compliant with the suggested retail price (SRP) and in selling certified products.

“Okay naman, walang lumampas, wala nag-overpricing, ang Palawan naman ay sumusunod. Walang uncertified, compliant naman,” she said.

WP Post Author Rachel Ganancial handles agriculture, business, and lifestyle and entertainment beats. She is also interested in exploring human interest stories. See author's posts