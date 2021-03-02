Female saltwater crocodile turned over to PCSDS in Bataraza

A female saltwater crocodile found trapped inside a fish pen was turned over by a resident of Barangay Buliluyan, Bataraza to the district management office (DMO) of the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS) and placed under its protective care.

Measuring 198.12 centimeters, the saltwater crocodile (𝘊𝘳𝘰𝘤𝘰𝘥𝘺𝘭𝘶𝘴 𝘱𝘰𝘳𝘰𝘴𝘶𝘴) which was discovered trapped inside a fish corral in the morning of February 22 but whose information was only released by the PCSDS in a statement on March 1, was turned over by resident Jovie Belliones.

198.12 centimeters, the saltwater crocodile (𝘊𝘳𝘰𝘤𝘰𝘥𝘺𝘭𝘶𝘴 𝘱𝘰𝘳𝘰𝘴𝘶𝘴) | Photo by PCSDS

The PCSDS said Belliones was checking his fish pen for any catch when he found the crocodile. He immediately reported the matter to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) to remove the wildlife.

“The PCG, in turn, coordinated with the PCSDS DMO Bataraza and reported the presence of a saltwater crocodile trapped inside Mr. Belliones’ fish corral at 10 a.m. on February 22,” it said.

With the assistance of four PCG personnel, the crocodile was rescued and was released back into the wild. Buliluyan barangay captain Khaizar Abdulkarim witnessed the release.

The saltwater crocodile is listed as “critically endangered species” under PCSD Resolution No. 15-521.

