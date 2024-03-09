Female soldiers from Marine Battalion Landing Teams 3, 7, and 9, along with the 3rd Marine Brigade, underwent a three-week refresher training to demonstrate proficiency, resilience in critical military skills, and enhance readiness for various operational scenarios.

The training began on February 19 and concluded on March 7, coinciding with the celebration of International Women’s Day and National Women’s Month. The program incorporated military drills to instill discipline and foster cohesion, while emphasizing the mastery of basic communication protocols crucial for seamless coordination.

Brigade Commander Brigadier General Antonio Mangoroban commended the dedication and resilience exhibited by the female Marines throughout the training, expressing pride in their accomplishments and acknowledging their contribution to increased combat efficiency.

“We are the representatives of the Best in Soldiery. We utilize every marine to the best of their potential, all in the name of mission accomplishment and the glory of our beloved Corps. Needless to say, you are part of that Corps,” he said.

“You have a stake in the future of our Corps, and that is motivation enough to be the best in everything that we do,” Mangoroban added.

Throughout the training, participants engaged in Combat Life Saver sessions, essential for delivering prompt medical aid in combat scenarios, underlining the importance of readiness and grit on the battlefield.

They also delved into the intricacies of basic Pekiti-Tirsia Kali to enhance their close-quarters combat proficiency, as well as map reading and land navigation exercises, ensuring adeptness in maneuvering through varied terrains with precision.

Marksmanship training, during which female Marines honed their shooting skills with a range of firearms, stood out as the centerpiece of their drill. These acquired skills were subsequently put to the test in a field training exercise that simulated combat operations.

Major Beryl Charity Bacolcol also led a series of lectures titled “Female Marines of the Corps: A Different Breed,” offering a compelling exploration of the distinctive attributes, challenges, and contributions of women in the Marine Corps.

In her sessions, she elucidated the multifaceted nature of female Marines, highlighting their resilience, adaptability, and determination in overcoming adversity.

Brigadier General Romulo Quemado II, deputy commander for External Defense of the Western Command, delivered a lecture on the intricacies of defending the Philippines’ vast archipelago.

He stressed the challenges and countermeasures necessary to overcome them. In addition, he pointed out the importance of a strong coastal defense framework and discussed the key role of Filipina leadership in national defense, highlighting the contributions of women in the military.