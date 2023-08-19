Vice Mayor Mary Jean Feliciano of Brooke’s Point stated that the town has achieved a moral victory and that she feels vindicated following her legal battle with Ipilan Nickel Corporation.

She said this in the wake of the issuance of a writ of kalikasan by the Supreme Court (SC) against not only Ipilan but also Celestial Mining and Exploration Corporation, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), and the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB).

It can be recalled that the Ombudsman imposed a one-year suspension against Feliciano, prompted by a case filed against her by the mining firm. The case accused her of committing grave abuse of authority during her time as the town’s mayor in 2018.

This decision was overturned in May 2023, also by the Ombudsman, effectively clearing her from any allegations of wrongdoing.

“This is really a vindication for me because since back then, we have been saying that the mining company has a lot of violations. And we are also asking the DENR why instead of penalizing Ipilan, what they did was extend its Mineral Production Sharing Agreement (MPSA) despite the violations,” she said.

“That was what I really do not understand with DENR, especially during the time of Secretary (Roy) Cimatu,” she added.

However, with the SC decision, she expressed elation, as their sentiments “were finally heard.”

Feliciano said they are happy over the recognition of their resolutions, which had long been in the possession of the NCIP, DENR, and MGB.

Additionally, she pointed out that the kalikasan writ signifies the recognition of the concerns raised by the residents of Brooke’s Point.

However, she noted that the prolonged delay should not have led to the environmental damage inflicted upon their forests.

She also said that the SC decision was unexpected but was a welcome development.

“This was a [pleasant] surprise for us kaya nagpapasalamat talaga ako kasi [after] ng ginawa nung mga tao doon – nagbarikada, dinemenda sila, natigil yun, nagbakod na sila, nag-issue ng Cease and Desist Order si mayor pero hindi nila sinunod, walang mayor’s permit pero tuloy pa rin sila” she lamented.

“So now, with the CDO from NCIP, let’s see if they will follow because they were given five days to pack up, which we hope they will comply with,” she said, adding, “how can a mining company say they are responsible if they are not following orders from government agencies?”

Following the issuance of the writ, their only course of action is to await the unfolding events and keep a close watch on the situation.

Feliciano said there’s a possibility that after the DENR responds, the SC might issue a Temporary Environmental Protection Order (TEPO) against Ipilan.

“Perhaps, once they submit their response, we’re hopeful that the Supreme Court would issue a Temporary Environmental Protection Order and direct them to cease operations, given that the allegations, particularly those regarding overlapping mining areas, have been substantiated. It’s truly disheartening that mining is permitted within a protected zone,” she expressed.

She emphasized that the struggle is not yet concluded and encouraged the residents of Brooke’s Point to persist in their pursuit.

“This is only partial victory and we still have a long way to go so we need to unite in what we are fighting for,” she said.