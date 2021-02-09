Feel lucky and loved this February at SM

After the New Year frenzy, more exciting surprises are coming your way in February as SM Supermalls gears up for all the fun and festivities for Valentine’s Day and Chinese New Year! This February, SM Supermalls has everything that will surely make you feel loved and lucky all month long!

This coming Valentine’s Day, SM has got your romantic date night plans covered with its Date and Dine Deals. You can enjoy a wonderful meal with your significant other, your friends, your family, or even by yourself as participating restaurants will be offering dining promos all day long. To practice social distancing, SM will also be setting up Eats a Date Dining Spots that will not only make the vibe more lovey-dovey, but also help keep everyone safe.

Plus, if you’re thinking of getting your partner a Valentine’s Day gift, you can also get it anytime, anywhere with SM’s delivery promos and curbside pickups. Not only that, all deliveries and pickups will come with a free flower on Valentine’s Day. Now that is something that can make the celebration even more special for your loved one.

Of course, Valentine’s Day would not be complete without sweet music. There will also be Valentine concerts for more couple bonding time. Indoor acoustic performances and music fests will be featured on FB Live via SM Supermalls’ Facebook page.

But the fun does not stop there! February is not just about hearts and roses. Chinese New Year is also approaching! And to kick off the celebrations, SM will be having a 2.2 Red Crazy Sale. In celebration of the Year of the Ox, there will be a special sale on all things red! Shoes, bags, lipsticks, clothing – you name it! If it’s red in color, participating stores will be offering great deals and discounts for the taking.

There will also be a Luck and Love Fair where you can buy mooncakes, hopia, lanterns, luck charms for your home, as well as other great V-day gifts.

So, if you want to go out on a date, celebrate the beginning of a new lunar year, or even if you are just looking for an awesome and safe malling experience, SM Supermalls has amazing treats for everyone!

