Senator Robinhood Padilla on Wednesday urged the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to feature anew the country’s national heroes in banknote designs, saying this instills nationalism among the younger generation.

At the hearing of the Senate Committee on Banks, Financial Institutions and Currencies, Padilla said including Philippine heroes and historical figures in banknote designs would ensure that Filipinos do not forget about them and their heroism.

“Ang alam ko ang pera lagi mo syang nakikita, anuman ang iyong edad, anuman ang iyong kasarian, ang pera lagi mong, siguro di lang oras-oras kundi minu-minuto nakikita mo yan sa harap mo at napakahalaga ang nakalagay niyan ang nakapagtuturo kung saan tayo nanggaling at sino ba ang pinagkakautangan ng ating kalayaan. At mahalaga alam ng kababayan natin kung sino ang mga ito (From what I know, we are exposed to money every day, regardless of age or gender. It is very important that we always remember who we owe our freedom to. It is very important that we know who our heroes are),” Padilla said.

In response to Padilla, BSP Deputy Governor Mamerto Tangonan said the designs of the currency notes are “cyclical,” saying they used heroes as the theme years back.

At present, the new PHP1,000 banknote features the Philippine Eagle which he said is an “endangered indigenous species that we are all proud of.”

The new banknote design was made by the BSP and approved by the National Historical Institute. It is now in circulation.

The old PHP1,000 banknote features Filipino heroes Chief Justice Jose Abad Santos, Brig. Gen. Vicente Lim and Girl Scouts of the Philippines founder Josefa Llanes Escoda, who were killed during the Japanese occupation in the Philippines.

Tangonan added that they can go back to using heroes as the theme of currency notes, noting that the design features “Filipino people and its culture.” (Leonel Abasola/PNA)

