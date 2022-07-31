- Advertisement by Google -

The Philippines’ Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has advised the public against buying and using the unapproved cosmetic virginity soap Bar Bilat by GSkin, which is being sold on online shops in the country.

In issuing Advisory No.2022-1470, the FDA said that based on their post-marketing surveillance, the feminine bar tightening and dark spots remover soap, has no valid Certificate of Product Notification (CPN) as of July 21, 2022, pursuant to Book II, Article 1, Section 1 (a) of the Rules and Regulations Implementing Republic Act No. 9711, otherwise known as the “Food and Drug Administration Act of 2009”.”

FDA said its “manufacture, importation, exportation, sale, offering for sale, distribution, transfer, non-consumer use, promotion, advertising, or sponsorship,” without their “proper authorization,” is prohibited.

Each bar of the advertised virginity soap costs between P35 and P40 online, with a box costing roughly P299.

“Since the abovementioned unauthorized cosmetic product has not gone through the notification process of the FDA, the agency cannot assure their quality and safety. The use of such violative product may pose health risks to consumers,” the FDA said.

“Potential hazards may come from ingredients that are not allowed to be part of a cosmetic product or from the contamination of heavy metals. The use of substandard and possibly adulterated cosmetic products may result to adverse reactions including, but not limited to, skin irritation, itchiness, anaphylactic shock and organ failure,” it added.

The FDA advises the public not to purchase what it referred to as “violative cosmetic product.”

Always check if a product is notified with the FDA by using the FDA Verification Portal feature accessible at https://verification.fda.gov.ph

which may be used by typing in the name of the product before the purchase and/or using the cosmetic products, it said.

All relevant businesses have been advised not to distribute illegal cosmetic products until they have completely complied with the FDA’s laws and regulations.

All FDA Regional Field Offices and Regulatory Enforcement Units have been required to work with law enforcement organizations and local government units (LGUs) to make sure that illegal items are not offered for sale or distribution in the market or in the regions under their control.

It said, the public should report any sale, distribution, complaint and/or adverse event on the use of the cosmetic product, the online reporting facility, eReport can be accessed at ereport@fda.gov.ph, or call us at the Center for Cosmetics and Household/Urban Hazardous Substances Regulation and Research (CCHUHSRR) hotline (02) 8857-1900 loc. 8113 or 8107.

